Scheffler hot favourite to win Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler is well-positioned to win his fourth Major on Sunday, as he goes into the final round of the Open with a four-shot lead.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States leads the Open by four going into the final round. Picture: Pedro Salado/Getty Images

If you’re looking to make a few extra bucks, it’s probably not the wisest decision to back Scottie Scheffler to win the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The American is the hot favourite to go all the way on Sunday after playing superb golf over the first three days. He is 14-under-par, four shots better off than his nearest rival.

According to Betway, the 29-year-old is at 1.05 to win his fourth Major. Should he triumph on Sunday it would be his second Major of the year after also winning the PGA Championship in May.

He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024.

Any other bet for the winner on Sunday will be more lucrative, but what are the chances of Haotong Li, currently second, or even Rory McIlroy, tied fourth, getting the job done, ahead of Scheffler?

Li is at 6.60 to win, while McIlroy, who won the Masters in April and is six shots back, is at 6.90.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is at 7.95 while defending champion Xander Schauffele, who is seven shots adrift of Scheffler, is at 23.30.

In fact, so confident are Betway of Scheffler winning they’re offering 1.80 that he’ll win by four shots or more. A one-shot win is at 5.50 and playoff victory at 9.95.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.