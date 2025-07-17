11 South Africans fight it out among themselves in the Open

Almost any bet you can think of on the links at Royal Portrush.

South African golfing fans are avid followers of their countrymen who play around the world – even more so in majors, such as the Open Championship that tees off at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland early on Thursday morning.

That patriotic interest can be sharpened with a small flutter.

There are 11 South Africans in the 2025 Open field, including former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, recent PGA Tour winner Aldrich Potgieter, SA Open hero Dylan Naidoo and 17-year-old amateur champ Bryan Newman.

Ever-popular Oosthuizen is favourite to be the top South African finisher – at R4.50. He is a R6.50 chance to be the South African leader after the first round – and a R120.00 shout to win the tournament overall.

Joint favourite (R4.50) to beat his compatriots is PGA Tour regular Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is known for his consistency.

Thriston Lawrence, who finished fourth, three shots behind winner Xander Schauffele, in the 2024 Open at Royal Troon – showing an affinity for links play – is a R5.45 chance to finish top South African.

Naidoo’s SA Open victory at Durban Country Club earlier this year caught the nation’s imagination but he has so far struggled to make an impression overseas. He is at R36.00 to beat all his countrymen, while Newman is at R55.00.

Betway is offering more than 100 different betting opportunities on the Open, including peculiarities such as the top left-hander; the likelihood of a hole-in-one over the four days; the top LIV finisher; one- and two-round match-ups in between two, three and five players; the top debutant and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler (and others) to make the cut (“Yes” R1.05, “No” R7.90).

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.