African champions look to finish with a flourish

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 26 July S10 V2

African champions Al Ahly bring the curtain down on a long, and successful, season with their last game in the Egyptian league, hoping to finish with a flourish on Wednesday at Al Masry. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 FC Midtjylland vs Progres Niederkorn: Midtjylland made a winning start to the new Danish season last Friday. Progres from Luxembourg advanced to the second round of the Europa Conference League by winning away in Kosovo last week.



M2 Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov: BATE won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Partizani Tirana 3-1 on aggregate in the first qualifying round. Aris’ first official game of the new season was Super Cup success on Friday.



M3 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maccabi Haifa: Moldova champions Sheriff eliminated the champions of Romania in the previous round of the Champions League. Maccabi Haifa have started their new season with three successive victories.



M4 Al Masry vs Al Ahly: The last game of the Egypt league season with Al Ahly already crowned champions and Al Masry guaranteed fifth place in the standings.



M5 CSKA 1948 vs Steaua Bucharest: CSKA have begun the new season in Bulgaria with back-to-back wins, as is the case in Romania for FCSB, who have six points from their opening two matches.



M6 Ludogorets Razgrad vs Olimpija Ljubljana: Ludogorets lost their opening match of the new Bulgarian season two weeks ago while the same fate befell Olimpija when the league in Slovenia kicked off last Saturday.



M7 Raków Częstochowa vs Qarabag Agdam: Polish champions Rakow are in the Champions League for the first time. Qarabag had a relatively easy first round win over opposition from Gibraltar in the first round of the Champions League.



M8 Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy vs FC Lugano: A debut in the top flight of Swiss football for Stade, who won promotion via the playoffs last season. Lugano’s last match was narrow defeat in June’s Swiss Cup final.



M9 KI Klaksvik vs BK Hacken: Faroe Islands champions KI were shock winners over Ferencvaros of Hungary in the previous Champions League round. Hacken were Swedish champions last season and sit second this term.



M10 UMF Stjarnan vs Fram Reykjavik: Fram won 2-1 at home to Stjarnan in their last clash in May which ended a run of three successive draws between the three teams.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1