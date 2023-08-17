Fenerbahce a banker bet to progress in European competition

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 17 August



S10 V2

Turkish giants Fenerbahce look set to march in the next round of the Europa Conference League as they have a handy lead over Maribor and host the return leg of the knockout round tie at home on Thursday. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Qarabag vs HJK Helsinki: Qarabağ lost their last Champions League qualifying tie, falling 4-3 on aggregate to Raków Częstochowa in the second qualifying round. HJK were defeated 2-1 on aggregate by Molde.



M2 Sheriff Tiraspol vs BATE Borisov: These two clubs met in the Champions League in 2010 when BATE beat Sheriff both home and away.



M3 Fenerbahçe vs Maribor: Fenerbahce won 9-0 on aggregate in the previous round of the Europa Conference League. Maribor needed extra time to beat opposition from Luxembourg.



M4 Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Levski Sofia: Israel’s Hapoel Beer Sheva have won one of three outings this season while Levski from Bulgaria have registered four wins and two draws in six games played in this new campaign.



M5 Slavia Prague vs Dnipro-1: Dnipro-1 were defeated in their only Champions League qualifying tie, falling 5-3 on aggregate to Panathinaikos in the second qualifying round. Slavia are playing their first match of this Europa League campaign.



M6 Zalgiris vs BK Hacken: Swedish champions Hacken suffered an embarrassing defeat to Faroe Islands opposition last week and drop down to the Europa League. Zalgiris are without a win in their past five matches.



M7 Arouca vs Brann Bergen: This is the first time in seven years that Portugal’s Arouca compete in European club competition. Brann have lost three of their past five games.



M8 Hajduk Split vs PAOK Salonika: PAOK won 4-1 away in Israel last week to advance in the Europa Conference League while Hadjuk Split from Croatia enter the competition at the third round stage.



M9 Olympiakos vs Racing Genk: Over three Europa League contests at Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki last season, Olympiakos were winless. The Belgian side will be out to extend a three-match away unbeaten streak in all competitions.



M10 Zrinjski Mostar vs Breidablik: Bosnia’s champions and their Icelandic counterparts have dropped down into the Europa League where they are battling for a group place.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1