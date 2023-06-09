Rovers ready to roll over team at bottom of the log

By 4Racing

Friday 9 June

S10 V2

Shamrock Rovers have a four point advantage at the top of the table in Ireland, as they chase a fourth successive league title, and will see tonight’s home game against bottom placed University College Dublin as a simple task. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Al Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Al Ittihad have met the bankers five times previously in Egyptian league action and never lost to them with two wins and three draws.



M2 Hammarby vs Brommapojkarna: Hammarby have drawn three and lost one of their past four outings. Brommapojkarna were away winners at Norrkoping this past weekend.



M3 Cork City vs Dundalk: Dundalk have won five of their past seven visits to Cork.



M4 Derry City vs Bohemians: Bohemians won 1-0 on their last visit to Derry in April, but Derry then won away at Bohemians one month later.



M5 Drogheda United vs St Patrick’s Athletic: Drogheda have won one of their past seven home matches in the Irish league this season. St Pats have won three of their last four away games.



M6 Longford Town vs Finn Harps: Both clubs are struggling near the foot of the Irish second division. Finn Harps are unbeaten in their past seven clashes with Longford.



M7 Shamrock Rovers vs University College Dublin: Champions Rovers went top of the Irish league again at the weekend while UCD are firmly stuck at the bottom.



M8 Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers: Shelbourne have already beaten Rovers both home and away this season.



M9 Treaty United vs Cobh Ramblers: Treaty United have lost 0-3 in their last two home games. Ramblers have not won in their last six away matches.



M10 Waterford vs Bray Wanderers: Waterford’s last home game was a 7-0 win over Treaty United. Wanderers have won five of 15 past visits to Waterford with seven defeats and three draws.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1