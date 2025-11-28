Three picks this weekend: Wins for Chiefs, Arsenal and the Boks?

There's plenty on the sporting menu this weekend.

A bumper weekend of sport awaits fans in South Africa, with plenty of football on the go, the Proteas in action in an ODI against India and the Springboks wrapping up their November tour with a match against Wales.

Here then are three predictions for the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs v Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Cairo giants Zamalek in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The game will be played at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and Amakhosi can expect a packed stadium to be fully behind them in their bid to get their first three points in Group D.

Chiefs lost 2-1 at Al Masry in Egypt last weekend, a game in which Amakhosi were made to pay for defensive errors.

Zamalek are not the force they once were on the continent, but should still give Chiefs plenty to think about.

Prediction: Chiefs 2 Zamalek 1

Betway odds: Chiefs 2.00, Zamalek 3.50, draw 3.20

Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea have made good progress this season under Enzo Maresca, and have a chance to narrow the gap to English Premier League leaders Arsenal to three points when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The problem for the Blues is that the Gunners are in imperious form, and have a fine record of late against Chelsea. Arsenal have not lost at Stamford Bridge in over seven years, though the last two fixtures there have ended in draws.

Both sides are coming off excellent home wins in the Champions League in midweek, but Arsenal are unlikely to give Chelsea anywhere near the space to attack that Barcelona did on Tuesday.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2

Betway odds: Chelsea 3.40, Arsenal 2.20, draw 3.45

Rugby

Wales v South Africa

It’s the Boks’ last match of their European tour and they’ll be confident of making it five wins in a row.

Both teams will be without key first-choice players because the match falls outside the Test window, but that should do little to change the outcome; expect the Boks to run up a big score.

Wales pundits are fearing the worst, and so they should.

Prediction: Boks by 20

Betway odds: Wales 24.00, Boks 1.00, draw 80.00

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.