Kaze breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs departure

"I don't hold any grudge at all," said Kaze.

Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has opened up about his exit from the club.



Chiefs announced this week that they had parted ways with Kaze along with fellow co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. This despite that the duo led Amakhos`i to a third-place finish and qualified for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.



Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 FM, Kazze said he was both surprised and unsurprised by the Chiefs management’s decision to let him go. The Burundian coach, however, says he does not hold any grudges against the club

“I don’t hold any grudge at all,” said Kaze.

“I’m very grateful, thankful to the institution, to the club, to the chairman, Sporting Director (Kaizer Motaung Jnr), Bobby (Motaung), Jessica (Motaung}, Kemi (Motaung) and everyone that we worked around with.

“They have been incredibly supportive during this time. But it’s a journey that comes to an end and we look forward to the future.”



Meanwhile, Kaze revealed has revealed that a Betway Premiership club has already approached him over the possibility of taking over as head coach next season.

“There are some talks that are happening and if it goes well, I would gladly [take it] because I believe I know the platform, the league, the players and format of the league and I am pretty sure that I can be helpful,” commented Kaze.