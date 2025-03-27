Tough weekend awaits SA’s URC teams

But, runaway league leaders Sundowns should be too good for Sekhukhune in a big Nedbank Cup quarterfinal.

It’s another big weekend for our United Rugby Championship teams as well as for Mamelodi Sundowns, who’re in action in the Nedbank Cup. Here then are our predictions.

Mamelodi Sundowns v Sekhukhune United

Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United will finally play their delayed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Friday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The reward for the victors is a home semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs, and despite their hectic schedule, it is Sundowns that have to be favourites to progress.

Miguel Cardoso’s side did suffer a rare defeat just before the international break, going down 2-1 to Orlando Pirates, a result that just about kept the Betway Premiership title race alive. But Sundowns have still had another dominant season. Their record against Sekhukhune is also impressive, winning seven and drawing just one of their previous meetings.

Prediction: Sundowns 2 Sekhukhune 0

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Two of the English Premier League’s most impressive teams this season will battle it out on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup semifinals.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have won six out of their last seven matches in all competitions, the seventh being a 2-2 draw at Manchester City just ahead of the international break.

The defeat before that run, however, was a 7-0 loss at Forest in the Premier League on February 1. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest are having an unbelievable campaign, sitting in third place on the Premier League table.

FA Cup success would be the icing on a very pretty cake for Forest, who look destined for Champions League football next season. Brighton have home advantage, but Forest might just edge this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Nottingham Forest 2

Rugby

Ulster v Stormers

After their impressive win against Scarlets last weekend, the Stormers will be confident of also getting one over Ulster on Friday as they look to solidify their place in the top eight.

Ulster though are one spot and one log point behind the Stormers in ninth and 32 points so there’s nothing to choose between them.

Prediction: Ulster to win

Bulls v Zebre

The Bulls are very much the favourites against the Italian side on Saturday, especially after beating Leinster last weekend.

But, Zebre, who showed they are no pushovers with a quality performance against the Sharks last Saturday, will be out for an upset.

Prediction: Bulls to win

Sharks v Leinster

If John Plumtree’s Sharks are not much-improved from last week they’re going to come unstuck against Leinster, who’ll be hurting after losing their unbeaten run to the Bulls last Saturday.

With all the big names in action, this should be a quality match in Durban on Saturday.

Prediction: Leinster to win

Glasgow v Lions

The Lions will be angry about going down to Cardiff last week because they’re now up against the defending champions, the high-class side of Glasgow, who’re coached by Franco Smith and looking to go back-to-back this season.

This will be a big test for the Lions on Saturday.

Prediction: Glasgow to win