Motaung – Kaizer Chiefs are playing the long game

'We obviously know this is a long-term project,' said Jessica Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs are not putting pressure on head coach Nasreddine Nabi and were well aware that this season could be a struggle.

Amakhosi have reached the Nedbank Cup semifinals but are eighth in the Betway Premiership and have won just eight of 22 league matches so far this season.

Chiefs need consistency

On Saturday, Chiefs will travel to play Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, looking to find some consistency in their last eight Premiership fixtures.

Amakhosi Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has said that Nabi retains the support of Amakhosi management.

“I really don’t want to get into that right now. All I can say is we have a technical team and a coach, they have the support to do the work, and then it’s for them to do the work,” said Motaung, according to iDiski Times.

“We obviously know this is a long-term project. We didn’t go into this expecting quick results, but certainly, lessons are being learned, and the necessary analysis is being done.”

‘Stand by the team’

Motaung also asked Chiefs supporters to stand by the side in these troubled times.

“It’s important that we learn from the challenges we face. I encourage our supporters to stand by the team as we push towards the end of the season. There is a need for more consistency, and there’s work happening behind the scenes to ensure we achieve that.”