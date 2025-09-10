Which Proteas team will turn up for the T20s against England?

Rabada brings maturity and experience to erratic squad.

Cricket fans are a little bewildered by South Africa’s white-ball cricketers in recent times. One day they’re world-beaters, the next they’re a bit of an embarrassment.

The Proteas did win the just-concluded ODI away series against England, with excellent performances in matches at Leeds and at Lord’s. But it is the battering they got in Southampton in the third encounter at the weekend that is freshest in the memory as bettors contemplate their plays for the T20 series that starts on Wednesday.

How does an outfit so dominant with bat and ball collapse so dramatically in less than a week?

The good news for South Africans is that some cavalry has arrived for the T20s – in the experienced and hugely talented shape of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Unfortunately David Miller has had to withdraw from the series because of a hamstring strain.

Nonetheless, England are firm favourites (1.60) to win the first match, a night affair in Cardiff starting at 7.30pm SA time. The Proteas, in their best form, are fabulous value at 2.35.

England batters Jos Buttler (6.25) and Phil Salt (7.75) are favoured to be Player of the March, with SA’s captain Aiden Markram next on the board at 9.25. A well-rested, motivated Rabada looks a decent bet at 13.50 for the gong.

A feature of the final ODI was the high number of wides conceded – 19 by SA and seven by England, so some punters will be on that hobby horse. The Total Wides offering on Betway is 2.00 for more than 9.5 in the 20 overs and 1.75 for less than 9.5.

It’s possible 19-year-old batting prodigy Lhuan-Dre Pretorius will get a game after sitting on the sidelines for the ODIs and he will be eager to show his worth. He is 4.55 to be SA’s Top Batter and 7.50 for the match’s Top Batter.

The second T20 is in Manchester on Friday night and the third in Nottingham on Sunday afternoon.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.