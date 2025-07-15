Who would have thought … the Lions favourites for first Wallabies Test

We'll also know in the coming days who the respective coaches will back for the first Test in Brisbane.

Andy Farrell, head coach of the British and Irish Lions, will name his team for the first Test against Australia in the coming days. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

It’s still early in the week but there’s already plenty of excitement about the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia this weekend.

Andy Farrell’s side have gone through their tour unbeaten, with several players showing good form.

But they next come up against an Australian team that has lost some of its aura – did it ever have any? – and will be keen to show the world they are still a force to be reckoned with.

And, we know how the Aussies love having their backs to the wall, and there will be plenty of pride in the players; there always is when it comes to Australians and their sport.

Selections key

Of course, there is also plenty of anticipation about who Farrell will pick for the match in Brisbane on Saturday. And equally, who Joe Schmidt will put his faith in to stop the Lions’ unbeaten run.

For those who can’t remember, the Lions won the last series between the teams, in 2013, 2-1.

