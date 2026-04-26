Oberholzer: Tragic if Lions didn’t tour SA

"It would be tragic if the British & Irish Lions went ahead with their plans to seek greener pastures and therefore no longer tour South Africa every 12 years."

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer has voiced concern over reports the British & Irish Lions are considering changes to their long-standing 12-year rotation model.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the Lions have begun exploring alternative touring models beyond their long-standing rotation between South Africa, New Zealand and Australia – a system in place since 1989.

The Lions are scheduled to return to South Africa in 2033, but are considering new tour destinations such as France, Japan and the Americas beyond 2029, when they tour New Zealand.

“It would be tragic if the British & Irish Lions went ahead with their plans to seek greener pastures and therefore no longer tour South Africa every 12 years,” Oberholzer told Rapport.

“All the more so because we came up short in 2021, when we had to present the Lions tour [in front of empty stadiums] during Covid-19 and could make virtually no money.”

Lucrative tour

Lions tours are lucrative as last year’s tour Down Under proved, with Rugby Australia announcing record profits of A$70-million.

Former Scotland No 8 John Beattie and a two-time Lions tourist said while he understands the need to explore new and emerging markets, it would be sad if the Lions no longer toured South Africa.

“South Africa is a real rugby country.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.