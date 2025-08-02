Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Who’s it going to be in World Championship of Legends final — SA or Pakistan?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

2 August 2025

11:33 am

RELATED ARTICLES

AB de Villiers' team go into the final on the back of four wins from five in pool play, the same as Pakistan's record.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers will lead the SA legends team in their final against Pakistan on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

After a thrilling legends tournament it all comes down to one match – the final, between South Africa and Pakistan, in Birmingham, England on Saturday evening (5.30pm).

South Africa have been one of the top teams at the tournament, winning four of five matches in pool play, the same as Pakistan, so an exciting final should be in the offing.

AB de Villiers’ South African team beat Australia by one run in their semi-final on Thursday, while Pakistan got a “walk-over” after India decided not to play, because of political tensions between the nations.

Will this give South Africa the edge, the fact they’ve played one more game and are battle-ready, or will Pakistan be fresher than their opponents?

South Africa have the two top run-scorers at the tournament, namely De Villiers with 309 runs, including two hundreds and one fifty, and JJ Smuts, with 186 runs.

Kamran Akmal has been Pakistan’s best batter with 186 runs.

On the bowling front, South Africa’s Aaron Phangiso and Wayne Parnell are joint second on the wicket-takers list with nine each, two behind Australia’s Peter Siddle.

Saeed Ajmal has been Pakistan’s most successful wicket-taker with six wickets (6/16) in one match. Next is Sohail Tanvir with six from four matches.

It should be a close final, and Betway’s odds indicate the same.

Pakistan are slight favourites at 1.80, while South Africa are at 1.95. There are other options as well to consider.

RELATED ARTICLES

Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Government announces when Aarto demerit system will start
Politics Ramokgopa dismisses claims US tariffs target BEE policy but admits it needs ‘tweaking’
Courts Khampepe Commission is the right platform for Mbeki, Mabandla to tell their story, court rules
News Union expects ‘mass exodus’ of pilots as 12-day Flysafair strike ends
News Nearly 1 000 undocumented illegal miners retrieved from MP mine

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp