Who’s it going to be in World Championship of Legends final — SA or Pakistan?

AB de Villiers' team go into the final on the back of four wins from five in pool play, the same as Pakistan's record.

After a thrilling legends tournament it all comes down to one match – the final, between South Africa and Pakistan, in Birmingham, England on Saturday evening (5.30pm).

South Africa have been one of the top teams at the tournament, winning four of five matches in pool play, the same as Pakistan, so an exciting final should be in the offing.

AB de Villiers’ South African team beat Australia by one run in their semi-final on Thursday, while Pakistan got a “walk-over” after India decided not to play, because of political tensions between the nations.

Will this give South Africa the edge, the fact they’ve played one more game and are battle-ready, or will Pakistan be fresher than their opponents?

South Africa have the two top run-scorers at the tournament, namely De Villiers with 309 runs, including two hundreds and one fifty, and JJ Smuts, with 186 runs.

Kamran Akmal has been Pakistan’s best batter with 186 runs.

On the bowling front, South Africa’s Aaron Phangiso and Wayne Parnell are joint second on the wicket-takers list with nine each, two behind Australia’s Peter Siddle.

Saeed Ajmal has been Pakistan’s most successful wicket-taker with six wickets (6/16) in one match. Next is Sohail Tanvir with six from four matches.

It should be a close final, and Betway’s odds indicate the same.

Pakistan are slight favourites at 1.80, while South Africa are at 1.95. There are other options as well to consider.

Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.