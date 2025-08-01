Markram says Proteas’ ‘proper X-factor’ players must be allowed to ‘fly’

Exciting young batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will next be in action against the Australians Down Under.

Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram says he will allow the number of exciting young players in his squad to play their natural attacking games when the South Africans come up against Australia in three matches Down Under from next weekend.

Coach Shukri Conrad has picked a number of rookie players for the tour, including Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, as well as Nandre Burger, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqaba Peter and Prenelan Subrayen, who all don’t have a ton of experience at international level.

It is mostly the big-hitting Brevis and Pretorius who Markram would have been alluding to when asked what advice he’d give to some of the younger players in his squad for the tour.

‘They must keep taking the game on’

“For any young guys the last thing you want to try do is clip their wings,” said Markram on Friday ahead of the team’s departure to Australia on Saturday.

“You want to let them fly, do their thing.

“We’ve seen in the SA20 that they’re proper X-factor players, and have taken to international cricket easily.

“I don’t have too much advice for them. They must keep taking the game on and not be scared about disappointments or failures.

“It’s been great to see their progress, they’re going to play a massive role in the future of cricket for South Africa, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Unfamiliar territory

The Proteas will take on the Aussies, who’re fresh off a five-nil T20 series whitewash against the West Indies in the Caribbean, in Darwin and Cairns.

Markram said they didn’t know too much about the grounds and conditions they’d face in these unfamiliar venues.

“Not many of us would have played at those venues, so it is a bit more challenging, but it’ll be important for us to assess things as quickly as possible, after a couple of balls, and plan from there. We’ll tackle it head on on game day and see what the conditions offer.”

The Proteas’ ODI team, under Temba Bavuma, will also face the Australians in three matches after the T20 series. They’ll only depart for Australia at a later date.

Proteas T20 squad against Australia:

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

Fixtures

1st T20 – Sunday, 10 August

Australia vs South Africa – Marrara Stadium, Darwin

2nd T20 – Tuesday, 12 August

Australia vs South Africa – Marrara Stadium, Darwin

3rd T20 – Saturday, 16 August

Australia vs South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns