World Cup qualifiers: Big money with the underdogs

There are a number of World Cup qualifying matches to bet on, all over the world, for those keen to get in on the action.

Fans of the English Premiership and European club football will have to wait a little longer before seeing their favourites teams in action again as the next few days are again packed with World Cup qualifying ties.

The big leagues in Europe return this coming weekend, with several highly-anticipated fixtures, but for those keen to wager a few Rands on some football there is plenty on offer from Betway with regards to the World Cup qualifying matches.

In Europe, there are some big matches scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night, including Greece (2.60) against Denmark (2.90) and Switzerland (1.43) against Slovenia (7.00).

It’s the big upsets and shocks though that betting fans enjoy and in the European qualifiers there are always a few options available, such as Montenegro (14.00) stunning Croatia (1.15) and Israel (8.00) getting the better of Italy (1.35).

On Tuesday the big one for many European fans is the match between Serbia (4.50) and England (1.69).

Hungary (6.40) will also make you some money if they manage to get the better of Portugal (1.45) and so too Iceland (24.00) if they’re able to upset France (1.10).

There are World Cup qualifying matches taking place all over the globe, including in Africa.

Betway has a multitude of options available for fans of betting.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.