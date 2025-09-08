Recipes

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday, Classic margherita pizza

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

8 September 2025

01:08 pm

Try these three mouth-watering, meatless pizza recipes, each with a distinct style and flavour.

Meatless pizzas

Margherita pizza with mozzarella. Picture: Supplied.


Here is today’s meat-free pizza recipe, from traditional Italian to a fun twist on a classic.

Classic Margherita Pizza (Neapolitan Style)

Ingredients

  • 250g ball of pizza dough
  • 85g San Marzano crushed tomatoes
  • 100g fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Semolina or flour for dusting

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 250°C.
  2. If you have a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat as well.
  3. On a floured surface, stretch the dough into a thin circle, roughly 25 cm in diameter.
  4. Spread the crushed tomatoes evenly over the dough. Add mozzarella pieces evenly on top.
  5. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil.
  6. Bake for 7–10 minutes until the crust is puffed and charred, and the cheese is melted.
  7. Top with fresh basil leaves before serving.

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria 

