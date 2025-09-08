Try these three mouth-watering, meatless pizza recipes, each with a distinct style and flavour.
Here is today’s meat-free pizza recipe, from traditional Italian to a fun twist on a classic.
Classic Margherita Pizza (Neapolitan Style)
Ingredients
- 250g ball of pizza dough
- 85g San Marzano crushed tomatoes
- 100g fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces
- Fresh basil leaves
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of sea salt
- Semolina or flour for dusting
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Microwave volcano mealie bread
Method
- Preheat oven to 250°C.
- If you have a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat as well.
- On a floured surface, stretch the dough into a thin circle, roughly 25 cm in diameter.
- Spread the crushed tomatoes evenly over the dough. Add mozzarella pieces evenly on top.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for 7–10 minutes until the crust is puffed and charred, and the cheese is melted.
- Top with fresh basil leaves before serving.
Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge PizzeriaPrint
Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday, Classic margherita pizza
Here are three delicious and distinct pizza recipes, each with its own style and flavour profile – from traditional Italian to a fun twist on a classic.
Classic Margherita Pizza (Neapolitan Style)
Ingredients
Scale
- 250g ball of pizza dough
- 85g San Marzano crushed tomatoes
- 100g fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces
- Fresh basil leaves
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of sea salt
- Semolina or flour for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 250°C.
- If you have a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat as well.
- On a floured surface, stretch the dough into a thin circle – roughly 25cm in diameter.
- Spread the crushed tomatoes evenly over the dough. Add mozzarella pieces evenly on top.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for 7–10 minutes until the crust is puffed and charred, and the cheese is melted.
- Top with fresh basil leaves before serving.