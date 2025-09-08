Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday, Classic margherita pizza

Preheat oven to 250°C.

If you have a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat as well.

On a floured surface, stretch the dough into a thin circle – roughly 25cm in diameter.

Spread the crushed tomatoes evenly over the dough. Add mozzarella pieces evenly on top.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil.

Bake for 7–10 minutes until the crust is puffed and charred, and the cheese is melted.