World Cup qualifiers continue in Europe

Wales host Belgium and Northern Ireland welcome Germany.

Qualification for the Fifa World Cup to be held in the USA in 2026 continues on Monday and Tuesday with matches taking place all over the globe.

There is special interest in the games in Europe and Africa, with Bafana Bafana in action in a crucial game on Tuesday (more on that right here on Tuesday).

Much of the focus will be on Europe on Monday night where a bunch of games are taking place.

Slovenia (5.40) are the underdogs against Switzerland (1.66), while many fans of the European leagues will have a special interest in the game between Northern Ireland (8.40) and Germany (1.34), while Sweden (1.36) are hot favourites against Kosovo (8.20).

Slovakia (1.34) are also favoured against Luxembourg (9.80) while France (1.29) should prove too strong for Iceland (10.00), though the latter side have caused the odd upset.

Ukraine (1.20) are heavily favoured against Azerbaijan (15.00) and North Macedonia (1.35) are surprisingly the big favourites against Kazakhstan (9.80).

Wales (4.80)are not given much chance of causing an upset against Belgium (1.70), but there’s some money to be made there if you’re happy to take a punt on the Welshmen.

