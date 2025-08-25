Worth keeping an eye on The Hundred

There's also a lot happening in India while later this week the Caribbean Premier League continues.

The Proteas are on their way to England after enjoying an up-and-down tour of Australia where they lost the T20 series 2-1, but won the ODI series 2-1.

Next up for them is an ODI and T20 series against England, starting Tuesday next week.

But that does not mean there’s not cricket to bet on over the coming days. There’s in fact plenty on offer for those prepared to take a risk and who’re keen to keep an eye on the cricket elsewhere.

While there are no top tier internationals happening this week, on Monday Jersey take on Denmark in an ICC World Cup Challenge League match, while in India there is the T20 Kerala League, the T20 Uttar Pradesh League, the T20 Maharaja Trophy and the T20 Delhi Premier League.

There’s also Women’s League 2 One Day Cup action taking place in England, while more familiar territory will be The Hundred.

On Monday, on the women’s side, the Oval Invincibles are 2.05 for the win against the London Spirit, who’re 1.80 for the win. Proteas star Marizanne Kapp, of the Invincibles, is at 8.25 to be the best batter.

On the men’s side, the Oval Invincibles are 1.57 for the win, and London Spirit are 2.40 for the win.

There are other options available for these matches as well.

There is also cricket on the go throughout the week, with The Hundred the biggest drawcard, with daily matches.

Later this week, the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies also continues.

These Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.