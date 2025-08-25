Dané van Niekerk in line for World Cup squad after returning from retirement

Van Niekerk last played for the Proteas in September 2021.

Having returned from retirement, experienced all-rounder Dané van Niekerk has been included in a Proteas Women training squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Van Niekerk, a former SA women’s captain, retired from international cricket in March 2023 after being left out of the T20 World Cup squad for failing a fitness test.

She returned to action on the domestic circuit last year, however, and was named among 20 players invited to a one-week training camp in Durban which started on Monday

Her inclusion in the camp placed Van Niekerk in line to be selected for a three-match one-day international (ODI) series to be played in Pakistan next month, as well as the Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka which starts on 30 September.

Three senior players – captain Laura Wolvaardt, and all-rounders Chloé Tryon and Marizanne Kapp – were not included in the group attending the camp this week as they were competing in The Hundred in England.

Only one uncapped player, 19-year-old all-rounder Luyanda Nzuza, was invited to the camp.

Key preparation for World Cup

“This camp in Durban will be crucial in helping us finalise a few key areas of our preparation, making sure we tick every box before we board the plane as a united force,” said Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

“The series in Pakistan will also serve as an important measure of where we are as a team ahead of the (World Cup) tournament, and we’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in those three ODIs.

“In terms of the players involved in the camp, we’ve worked hard to ensure we have the right balance and skillset needed for a successful World Cup. We’ve also brought in the likes of Luyanda and Dané to take a closer look at what they can contribute to the group in the near future.”

Cricket South Africa confirmed that the final squads for the Pakistan tour and the World Cup would be announced in the first week of September.

Proteas Women training camp squad

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dané van Niekerk