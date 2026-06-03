9 ways South Africans can earn money online and how much they pay

'The online economy is opening doors for young people ‒ but success depends on using credible platforms and building the right skills.'

With millions of South Africans already spending hours online every day, the internet is no longer just a place for entertainment and social networking, it has become a growing source of income.

As the country continues to grapple with one of the world’s highest youth unemployment rates, many people are turning to digital platforms to supplement their earnings or build full-time careers from home.

From freelancing to content creation and e-commerce, there are many opportunities for people to make money online.

It is worth noting that not every option guarantees instant wealth and success, but with the right skills, consistency and access to stable internet, one can turn screen time into a valuable source of income.

“The online economy is opening doors for young people ‒ but success depends on using credible platforms and building the right skills,” says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience for JustMoney.

Here are nine ways to make earn an income online from JustMoney

Paid surveys and market research

Platforms pay users small amounts to answer short questionnaires for brands, researchers or universities. After signing up and completing a profile, users receive surveys based on age, location and interests.

Nicholson says people can use platforms such as Toluna Influencers, SurveyTime, Prolific, Ipsos iSay, ySense and SagaPoll. “No experience, skills, or upfront costs are required,” she adds.

“Payments are made either in cash (via PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill) or with points that can be redeemed for vouchers from Takealot or Pick n Pay, or airtime top-ups.”

The debt consultation company said most users earn R200 to R600 a month, while very active users across multiple platforms may earn up to R1 500.

Microtasks and data labelling

Nicholson says platforms such as Clickworker Outlier, and Amazon Mechanical Turk pay users to complete simple online tasks such as labelling images, checking short pieces of text and helping to train AI systems.

“Tasks are usually paid per job rather than per hour and availability varies significantly. To get paid, you need a fully verified PayPal account,” she adds.

“Clickworker pays in euros, Outlier pays in US dollars, while Amazon Mechanical Turk usually pays South Africans in Amazon.com gift cards, unless they have a US bank account.

“Most active users who qualify for better paying tasks can earn around R500 to R1 000 a month. A minority who put in significant hours may reach up to about R3 000.”

Graphic design

Nicholson adds that common freelance work includes logo design, social media graphics and marketing material. Most freelancers rely on tools such as Canva, Adobe Creative Cloud and Figma.

“Entry-level designers typically earn around R120 to R300 an hour and mid-level designers around R300 to R500 an hour,” she says.

Freelance writing and content creation

Nicholson adds that freelance writing and content creation are one of the most accessible ways to earn online, particularly if you have strong English and basic research skills.

“South African writers typically find work on platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr and PeoplePerHour, and by contacting businesses, agencies and publications,” she says.

“Freelance writers typically earn between R1 and R2 per word initially and R3 to R4 per word once established. Specialist writers and those skilled in SEO and AI-assisted content creation can charge significantly higher rates.”

Web development and coding

Nicholson says web development is one of the highest-paying skill-based online paths in South Africa, but it has a steeper learning curve.

“There is strong demand for WordPress and Shopify developers for small business sites, while knowledge of JavaScript frameworks such as React is often needed for more complex builds.

“Developers who combine technical skills with project management or site maintenance tend to secure more stable monthly incomes.”

She says that entry-level developers typically earn R10 000 to R20 000 a month. Experienced or full-stack developers can earn R40 000 to R70 000 locally. Higher earnings are possible through long-term remote work for overseas clients.

Virtual assistance

Nicholson says that remote administration can be a significant source of online income, driven by strong English skills, South African time zone alignment with Europe and lower labour costs.

Typical tasks include email and calendar management, scheduling, basic social media posting, invoicing and bookkeeping.

“Entry level virtual assistants typically earn R50 to R100 per hour, while experienced or specialised virtual assistants earn closer to R100 to R200 per hour. This can increase when working directly with offshore clients.”

Tutoring and teaching

She says education offers flexible, skill based income for South Africans with subject expertise or teaching experience.

“Local and international platforms include Teach Me 2, Preply, Tutorful and Cambly (primarily for conversational English).

“Tutors on Teach Me 2 and similar South African platforms typically earn R120 to R300 per hour, depending on subject, level, and qualifications.

“Global platforms like Preply and Tutorful allow tutors to set their own rates, commonly ranging from $15 to $25 per hour (roughly R244 to R406), although these platforms generally take a commission. Cambly pays a fixed rate of about $10.20 per hour (around R167).”

Digital marketing and SEO

“This is one of the higher value freelance skill sets. Basic social media management for small businesses often starts at the lower end, while paid ads management or SEO can push fees significantly higher,” says Nicholson.

“South African freelancers and agencies commonly charge R5 000 to R30 000 per month per client, depending on deliverables, channels and campaign complexity.”

Affiliate marketing

She says creators earn commission by promoting products through blogs, YouTube channels or social media.

“Income is typically minimal at the start, rising to R2 000 to R20 000+ per month once consistent traffic and audience trust are established. Affiliate marketing requires an upfront time investment, with earnings scaling only after months of content creation, SEO or audience building.”