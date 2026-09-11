A Nissan for every family journey

Family life does not come with a fixed routine. One day can mean a school run and a trip to the shops, while the next could involve a road trip, a business commitment or an adventure outside the city.

That is why choosing the right family car is about more than how many seats it has. The right vehicle should fit into your everyday life, adapt to changing needs and be ready for whatever comes next.

At Bidvest McCarthy Nissan, families can explore a range of Nissan vehicles designed to do exactly that.

From school runs to weekend plans

For families spending most of their time navigating the city, practicality matters.

The Nissan Magnite is a compact five-seater SUV suited to everyday driving. Its SUV format offers the flexibility families need, whether that means getting the children to school, commuting to work, running errands or heading out for the weekend.

For young professionals and growing families, it offers a way to combine everyday practicality with the versatility needed when life does not stop at the end of the working day.

When your family car needs to work too

For many South African families, a vehicle may have more than one job.

A bakkie can be used to earn a living during the week and become the family transport when it is time to switch off. The Nissan Navara is designed with this kind of versatility in mind.

Available in single- and double-cab configurations, the Navara offers load-carrying ability alongside the practicality needed for everyday life. For an entrepreneur, contractor or tradesperson, it can help carry equipment and supplies. For the family, it can be ready for road trips, weekends away and outdoor adventures.

It is a vehicle designed around the reality that work and family life often share the same driveway.

For families ready to go further

Then there are the families who see every holiday as an opportunity to explore somewhere new.

The Nissan Patrol brings a larger SUV experience to the Nissan range, combining space, comfort and capability.

Whether the plan is a long-distance family holiday or a journey beyond the tar, the Patrol is built for families who want to take more people, luggage and adventure along for the ride.

It is about having a vehicle that can accommodate where your family is today while being ready for the journeys still ahead.

A family-friendly dealership is about more than selling cars

The relationship with your dealership should not end when you drive your new Nissan home.

Bidvest McCarthy Nissan has dealerships in Randburg, Germiston, Melrose and Woodmead, as well as Bidvest McCarthy Nissan Gateway in Umhlanga. This gives customers access to a network that can support their motoring needs beyond the initial purchase.

Ongoing vehicle care is an important part of family motoring too. Bidvest McCarthy Nissan customers can access servicing and vehicle care through the wider McCarthy network, helping them keep the vehicles their families depend on in good condition.

Club McCarthy can provide additional support, with membership options that may include emergency and roadside assistance, as well as medical and legal assistance.

Customers who service their vehicles at a McCarthy Service Centre can also receive a year of Blue membership.

Your family. Your journey. Your Nissan.

There is no single answer to what makes the perfect family car.

It could be the Nissan Magnite for navigating everyday life, the Navara for combining work and family adventures, or the Patrol for taking bigger journeys further.

What matters is finding a vehicle that fits your family, your lifestyle and the road ahead.

With a range of Nissan vehicles and ongoing support through Bidvest McCarthy Nissan, families can find more than their next car. They can find a vehicle ready to become part of the journeys that matter most.