Nigeria bans legislators from working with, visiting South Africa

Nigerian national assembly on Friday said it was banning all official visits to South Africa amid continued violence against immigrants.

The Nigerian national assembly on Friday said it was banning “all official visits” to South Africa in the wake of continued violence against immigrants there.

South Africa has for months been wracked by protests, some of them deadly, against foreigners — including one last week in Durban, where marchers descended on an encampment of Congolese nationals, sparking violent clashes.

“All official visits to the Republic of South Africa by the National Assembly, its Committees, lawmakers, officials and staff are hereby suspended,” Akin Rotimi, spokesman for Nigeria’s lower chamber, said in a statement.

“The National Assembly cannot ignore persistent attacks on citizens abroad,” Rotimi said, citing “reports of Nigerians killed, injured, displaced or forced to abandon businesses”.

The ban also extends to “virtual/online engagements”.

South Africa, one of the continent’s most industrialised economies, has long been a magnet for both undocumented and documented immigrants.

But the nation is also saddled with high unemployment, weak social services and high crime — increasingly blamed on immigrants despite decades of government failures, analysts say.

Nigeria has become particularly outspoken on the issue, accusing South Africa of not doing enough to stop the violence.

In some cases, protesters have gone door-to-door and dragged people out of their homes and delivered them to waiting police vans.

Even people with legal documents have been caught up in the violence.

Tensions soared across South Africa after protesters set a June 30 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave.

More than 200 000 people fled, according to an AFP tally based on figures released by African governments that have repatriated their nationals.

At least four migrants were killed in related violence, according to the South African police, though some foreign governments say the toll is higher.