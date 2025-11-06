Airlink suspends flights to Lesotho due to lack of safety equipment, again

This is not the first time Airlink suspends flights to the airport over the same reason.

South Africa’s regional airline, Airlink, has suspended flights to Moshoeshoe I International Airport in Lesotho due to a lack of safety equipment.

The airline announced the news on Wednesday, stating that six daily flights between the two destinations will be affected by the decision.

This is not the first time Airlink has suspended flights to the airport over the same reason. According to the latest information available, the airline suspended the six daily flights at the beginning of December 2024.

Airlink suspends flights to Lesotho

In a media statement, Airlink said the safety equipment that is not available at Moshoeshoe I International Airport is the serviceable fire and rescue equipment.

The airline added that flights to Lesotho will resume as soon as the airport has the equipment restored.

“Normal services will resume as soon as the airport operator has restored the regulated emergency response capability, in line with international civil aviation requirements for airports handling aircraft that are typically used for scheduled air services,” it said.

Still no flights by Airlink on Thursday

Airlink advised its customers to monitor progress on its website or with travel agents for the status of flights on Thursday and beyond.

The Citizen attempted to book a flight to Lesotho from OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday; however, there were none available. We have reached out to the airline to find out whether there are any flights available or whether Thursday’s flights are fully booked.

Flights available to Lesotho. Picture: Screenshot

However, according to the website, flights to Lesotho will depart on Friday and beyond. The Citizen has reached out to the airline to find out if Moshoeshoe I International Airport has restored the necessary equipment.

Not a first time

It was 2024 when Airlink announced it would suspend flights due to the unavailability of fire and rescue services and equipment at Moshoeshoe I International Airport.

“Today’s flights on the route have been cancelled and Airlink will resume normal service as soon as the airport operator has restored the necessary emergency support services,” said the airline on 4 December 2024.

While it is unclear which fire and rescue equipment is unavailable at Moshoeshoe I International Airport, according to international civil aviation requirements, some equipment that is usually used at airports includes Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles with high-pressure water and foam systems, and various smaller tools for forcible entry, cutting, and lifting.