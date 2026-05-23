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Dutch drug mule arrested at OR Tambo with 40kg of khat worth R240k

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

23 May 2026

10:17 am

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Police said the drug mule was arrested at the country's busiest airport following an intelligence-driven operation.

Dutch drug mule arrested at OR Tambo with 40kg of khat worth R240k

, police seized more than 40 kilograms of Khat concealed inside the suspect’s luggage. Picture: Saps

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made another drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Police said the drug mule was arrested at the country’s busiest airport following an intelligence-driven operation conducted this week.

Netherlands

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspect, a Dutch national from the Netherlands, was reportedly en route to Frankfurt, Germany, when he was intercepted by police at the airport.

“During the operation, police seized more than 40 kilograms of Khat concealed inside the suspect’s luggage. The drugs have an estimated street value of R240 000.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 May 2026, on charges related to drug trafficking.

Picture: Saps

Drug busts

Van Wyk said the Saps continues to intensify efforts to combat transnational organised crime and drug trafficking through intelligence-led operations at all ports of entry across the country.

Over the past two years, Saps has intercepted and arrested more than 50 drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Drug mules

Last month, Gauteng police arrested two more drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The duo was handcuffed by the South African Police Service (Saps), with the support of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), on Monday, 27 April 2026.

Intelligence

Wyk said officers acted on intelligence and pounced.

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“On the evening of 27 April 2026, Saps members deployed at the airport acted on information regarding suspected drug traffickers allegedly planning to travel to Frankfurt and London via Doha.

“The members successfully intercepted a 66-year-old Somali national who was reportedly in possession of a Netherlands passport. A search of the suspect’s luggage led to the discovery of 55 kilograms of khat, with an estimated street value of more than R100 000,” van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said on the same day, police discovered abandoned luggage at the airport containing approximately 45 kilograms of khat, valued at more than R90 000.

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drug bust drug trafficking drugs Gauteng SAPS Netherlands OR Tambo International Airport South African Police Service (SAPS)

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