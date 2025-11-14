Airlines warn of Joburg airspace gridlock ahead of G20

With no guidance from aviation authorities, airlines fear major flight disruptions as Johannesburg’s skies prepare for G20 traffic.

With the countdown to the G20 summit underway, airlines say they are still flying blind – operating without clear guidance on procedural changes or revised approaches for the summit period.

As world leaders, officials, and a substantial global media contingent prepare to descend on the country, concerns are mounting over a likely spike in delays during what could be the busiest aviation event since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

At the time, the new King Shaka International Airport exceeded capacity by more than double the usual daily flight volume.

VIP and charter jets that were parked on the apron caused a major traffic jam and inevitable delays and missed matches were the result.

Other events like COP17 and the Brics summit were less eventful. However, at the time the systemic challenges faced by the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), as reported on over the past year, were not in play.

Airline industry insiders said that so far, there had been no formal notifications from ATNS about changes to service delivery or approach procedures to accommodate the expected influx of aircraft.

This while the long-awaited instrument approaches remain stuck in the approval queue at the South African Civil Aviation Authority, said the insider, with no confirmed publication dates.

“The updated Polokwane approach, for example, is only expected to be available on 25 December,” said the source.

No formal notification from ATNS

“Well after the G20 has concluded.

“No new information has been shared on standard instrument departures or standard instrument arrivals for OR Tambo International either.”

ATNS has also not released any communication on how it plans to manage increased traffic volumes during the summit.

Industry was merely told that an update on approaches may be available next Wednesday, the insider said.

“Daily delays are already a reality. Suspended instrument procedures and ongoing traffic flow control measures continue to slow operations in Johannesburg airspace and they warned that these delays are likely to intensify as G20 aircraft movements peak.”

No clear flight procedures

An Lift airline spokesperson said the airline had not yet received any specific procedural changes and continued to monitor recommendations and notices as it normally would.

South African Airways spokesperson Vimla Maistry said the carrier had not received any procedural updates and had no further information to share about possible delays due to the summit.

Airports Company South Africa said it was committed to responding to questions about its preparations, but no answers had been provided by the time of publication.