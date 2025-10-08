Anglo American accused of betraying South Africa and breaking its promises

The Tlou Mogale Foundation's Boyce Kunupi said Anglo American has not fulfilled its social and economic obligations in South Africa

Anglo American’s decision to significantly reduce its presence in South Africa has been labelled as a betrayal by mining community representative Boyce Kunupi.

The mining giant has announced a merger between it and Canadian Teck Resources to form Anglo Teck, with headquarters to be in Vancouver, Canada. Anglo said it will still have offices in London and Johannesburg, while retaining its primary stock listing in London and listing on the Johannesburg, Toronto, and New York stock exchanges.

Despite the mining giant stating it will continue to honour its commitments in SA, Kunupi, who serves on the Tlou Mogale Foundation, said the mining giant has broken its promises to the mining community in the country.

Anglo American promises

Kunupi told The Citizen, mining companies are legally required to give back to the communities where they operate.

He is referring to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which states all minerals belong to the state, and companies can only mine if they meet certain social and economic obligations.

For any mining company to obtain a mining right, it must submit a social and labour plan (SLP) that outlines how it will create jobs, train local people and invest in community development projects, such as schools, clinics or roads.

According to Kunupi, Anglo American has not done this adequately, and reducing its footprint in the country could mean it will no longer give back to the community.

“Anglo’s withdrawal is a business decision that undermines a century of partnership that built towns, schools, and generations of skilled labour, and still owes many communities much of their promises.”

Anglo American takes from SA

He said this decision means disinvestment in the country, as it will result in fewer jobs and further damage to the GDP.

“The company has taken billions from SA and invested them in Canada. We do not resent Canada’s progress, but we want Anglo to spend the same amount of money also here at home.”

Anglo American said the merger is expected to offer investors more than 70% exposure to copper. “Anglo Teck will hold an industry-leading portfolio of producing operations, including six world-class copper assets, alongside high-quality premium iron ore and zinc businesses,” it said.

Lead from three countries

Kunupi is of the view that there is no need for Anglo American to reduce its footprint in the country.

“They [Anglo American] have deep roots in Johannesburg, a solid reach in London, and now a proposed presence in Canada, therefore, the company can lead from a triple-home base that brings together continents with the future of mining, through accountability,” he said.

“Johannesburg as the hub of skills, research, and AI-driven innovation for safe and socially conscious mining. London as a centre that aligns shareholder value with environmental and social justice. And Canada as a model for green mining and community partnership.

“If done right, Anglo can restore it legacy as a bridge between nations and peoples, amidst a complex history that leaves us with little hope.”

