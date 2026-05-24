ANC misses Parliament’s Phala Phala deadline amid internal clashes

Chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula allegedly clashed over representation.

The ANC has failed to meet Parliament’s deadline to submit names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, exposing deep divisions within its leadership and sparking tensions across the legislature.

The Sunday Times reported that, according to well‑placed sources in both the ANC and Parliament, the party missed Speaker Thoko Didiza’s 22 May deadline as chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula clashed over representation.

Delays

The delay now threatens to stall the highly anticipated committee’s work.

“Delays in the submission of names mean that the committee cannot be constituted and therefore cannot meet to elect a chairperson and consider a programme. Delays in such an important process are not in the public interest,” one insider warned, according to the paper.

The ANC holds nine seats on the 31‑member committee, but is the only party to have missed the deadline.

The DA, MK party and EFF have already submitted their nominees. Ntuli is said to favour experienced MPs from previous ad hoc committees, while Mbalula prefers figures such as Doris Mpapane, Donald Selamolela and Boyce Maneli.

Mbalula

Mbalula told journalists: “You will see that list when it’s unveiled in parliament, maybe in the coming week, as to who represents the ANC. I want to keep it like that.”

The impasse is expected to be resolved by the ANC’s top seven officials.

“The officials will have to resolve this matter. They will direct comrade Mbalula and Ntuli,” another insider said, cautioning against using the process to settle personal battles.

The EFF has echoed concerns about Didiza’s engagement with ANC leadership.

“It is a concern for the integrity she holds as the head of the legislature, whose role is to hold the executive accountable,” spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said

With Didiza expected to publish the committee names imminently, possibly on Monday, 25 May 2026, the ANC’s delay and internal wrangling risk handing control of the process to opposition parties – a prospect that could reshape the impeachment inquiry’s credibility and political fallout.

The Citizen has reached out to ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu for comment.

Tensions in NEC

Last week, The Citizen reported that the ANC refuted reports of tensions at its special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting over comments allegedly made about former president Thabo Mbeki and the Phala Phala saga.

Reports emerged that tensions flared during the meeting after deputy international relations minister Thandi Moraka allegedly criticised Mbeki for publicly weighing in on the Phala Phala saga.

ANC members who attended the closed-door meeting in Cape Town said Moraka accused Mbeki of posturing as a “super leader” whose views were treated as “alpha and omega” within sections of the ANC.

Ramaphosa factions

Moraka, regarded within ANC circles as closely aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa, raised concerns about senior veterans publicly commenting on sensitive internal matters rather than engaging directly with party structures.

The matter arose during discussions about the ANC’s communication strategy following the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment ordering Parliament to establish an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.

Resignation

Amid calls for him to resign following the apex court’s ruling, Ramaphosa said in a national address that he will proceed with his 2022 plan to challenge the independent panel’s findings in the Phala Phala matter.

He insisted he would not resign, saying: “Since a criminal complaint was laid against me in June 2022, I have consistently maintained that I have not stolen public money, committed any crime, nor violated my oath of office.

Ramaphosa’s decision to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report has drawn sharp condemnation from the EFF, which has accused him of exploiting legal mechanisms to evade accountability.