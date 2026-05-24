JUST IN: Madlanga task team arrests Saps forensic Science lab captain

The matter relates to evidence before the Madlanga Commission.

The Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team has arrested a captain attached to the South African Police Service’s (Saps) Forensic Science Laboratory on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

According to Saps, the suspect was arrested on Friday, 22 May 2026, at his residence in Pretoria.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathen said the police captain was handcuffed following investigations by the task team.

“The arrest relates to allegations of defeating the ends of justice in several high-profile murder cases currently under investigation as well as evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.”

“During the operation, the team seized several items belonging to the state, including ballistic reports, several rounds of ammunition and other evidential material relevant to investigations,” Mathe said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 May 2026.

*This is a developing story