Another conference in November that will be good for job creation

It looks like the whole world will be heading to South Africa in November. Global business services will also be here to talk job creation.

It is not only the G20 that will grace South African shores in November and bring with it the possibility of job creation that will benefit the country’s economy.

As South Africa navigates an uncertain global environment, this year’s Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA) GBS and BPO Conference is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future impact of the country’s global business services (GBS) sector.

The conference will be held in Durban from 3 to 5 November and bring together local and international delegates, investors and thought leaders to reaffirm and future-proof South Africa’s global value proposition, Reshni Singh, CEO of BPESA, says.

Platform for robust dialogue about driving job creation and other issues

“At a time when investor confidence and sustainable growth are top priorities, the GBS Investor conference provides a vital platform for robust dialogue among policymakers and industry players on enhancing sector resilience, attracting foreign direct investment and driving inclusive job creation, especially for South Africa’s youth.

“The GBS sector is helping to solve the unemployment crisis in our country. Our goal is to create 500 000 cumulative jobs, particularly for the youth, by 2030, as part of the DTIC’s GBS Masterplan. To achieve this, we must continue driving global interest to our shores, developing essential infrastructure and promoting a diverse, skilled workforce to ensure sustained industry growth.”

Measurable and positive outcomes for global business services, such as job creation

The theme of the conference is IMPACT, and it will focus on these four priority areas to create measurable, positive outcomes across the GBS sector, the broader economy and society.

Job creation and skills development: Exploring initiatives to deliver sustainable employment opportunities for South Africans, particularly young people, drawing on the sector’s proven track record in tackling youth unemployment.

Exploring initiatives to deliver sustainable employment opportunities for South Africans, particularly young people, drawing on the sector’s proven track record in tackling youth unemployment. Sector competitiveness and investment growth: Debating policy and regulatory reforms that position South Africa as a top-tier destination for global outsourcing, ensuring long-term competitiveness amid global uncertainty.

Debating policy and regulatory reforms that position South Africa as a top-tier destination for global outsourcing, ensuring long-term competitiveness amid global uncertainty. AI integration and human-centred innovation: Addressing the transformative power of artificial intelligence across the GBS sector and advancing strategies for responsible, inclusive adoption that amplifies human skills rather than replacing them.

Addressing the transformative power of artificial intelligence across the GBS sector and advancing strategies for responsible, inclusive adoption that amplifies human skills rather than replacing them. Global brand positioning and national collaboration: Developing a unified strategy and areas of collaboration to position South Africa as the most reliable, resilient and rewarding GBS destination in the world.

Practical ways to strengthen investor confidence to increase job creation

Singh says sessions will focus on practical ways to strengthen investor confidence, accelerate digital transformation and build a high-skilled workforce ready for the future of work.

The BPESA GBS Alchemy Awards ceremony, an important part of the three-day event, will honour excellence and celebrate champions in the sector, further showcasing South Africa’s talent and innovation.

Between 2019 and 2024 the international GBS sector in South Africa added an impressive 115 000 number jobs to the economy, with 1.87 billion dollars generated in export revenue during the period, driven by significant investment from global players outsourcing (offshoring) business services or operations to South Africa in recent years, as highlighted in the BPESA National Value Proposition report launched in March 2025.

According to a recent survey conducted by global recruitment agency Robert Walters, 60% of business leaders ranked South Africa as the most attractive country for offshoring, surpassing countries like India (10%), the Philippines (10%) and Eastern Europe (19%).