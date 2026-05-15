Standerton guesthouses accuse Eskom of ‘loss of business’

Standerton owners want equal access after forum controls bookings. Eskom silent but general manager to meet guesthouses over grievances.

Standerton Guesthouse Association in Mpumalanga is accusing Eskom of excluding local guesthouses from business opportunities in the area.

The association’s chair, Nomgqibelo Mahamotsa, said they recently wrote to Eskom Holdings as the problem was continuing, especially regarding the current accommodation allocation practices linked to operations at Tutuka power station, operated by Eskom.

Mpumalanga guesthouses say Eskom centralised bookings exclude locals

“It has come to our attention that a system is being implemented, or considered, in which accommodation bookings for Eskom employees and contractors are centralised through a specific forum or structure.

“This system appears to introduce an intermediary role in the allocation of guests to local accommodation providers,” said Mahamotsa.

Mahamotsa said the affected guesthouses owners fully support initiatives aimed at transformation, inclusivity and the development of previously disadvantaged businesses.

“But we are concerned the current approach may have unintended consequences.

“These include the exclusion of certain legitimate accommodation providers from fair participation, the restriction of open and competitive access to business opportunities and the introduction of a middleman structure that may impact the sustainability of independent guesthouses.

Lack of transparency

“This will also cause a lack of transparency regarding allocation criteria and decision-making processes.”

She believed that any system governing access to economic opportunities must align with the principles of fairness, transparency and non-discrimination as enshrined in the constitution of South Africa.

It must also comply with applicable legislation, including the Competition Act.

She called on all relevant stakeholders, including Eskom management, to intervene in order to:

Provide clarity on the status and structure of the proposed or implemented system;

Ensure all accommodation providers are afforded equal opportunity to participate;

Avoid the implementation of any model that may unintentionally distort the market or disadvantage compliant businesses; and

Engage transparently with all stakeholders in order to develop a fair and sustainable solution.

Call for intervention

“We remain committed to constructive engagement and to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to promote a fair, inclusive and thriving local accommodation sector that supports both economic development and service excellence.”

She added that the association reserves its right to pursue appropriate remedies through the relevant regulatory and legal channels should the concerns not be adequately addressed.

Eskom did not respond to questions sent to them concerning the matter by the time of going to press.

But The Citizen has seen an e-mail confirming that Tutuka power station general manager will meet the manager of the concerned guesthouses tomorrow.

It is not the first-time residents of Standerton have accused Eskom’s Tutuka power station of failing to empower locals through employment and business opportunities.

Residents protested last year

Late last year, irate residents protested and accused Eskom’s contractor, John Thompson, a division of Actom (Pty) Ltd, of not offering opportunities to local artisans residing near the Tutuka power station.

In response to the string of protests from residents, the service provider approached the court to interdict one of the community leaders accused of leading the protests.