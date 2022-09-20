Banking Cybersecurity Academy produce first crop of grads

Devina Haripersad

The projected global cyber security skills gap is estimated to be 2.72 million, according to the Fortinet 2022 Cybersecurity Skills Gap report.

As a bank in need of these skills, Absa Group partnered with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, to encourage more South African youth to develop their skills at the Absa Cybersecurity Academy.

The academy recently announced that its first cohort of 20 students have graduated.

The full academic curriculum at the academy spans three years. Each year includes formal technical learning, practical and experiential learning, as well as intensive, customised personal mastery and soft skills.

The academy was launched in 2019 to address the global skills shortage at a local level through a fully immersed educational experience.

Bridging the scarce skills gap in the South African cybersecurity field

Ina Steyn, Head of Security Education and Awareness, Absa Converged Security Office said that the graduation of the students is an official step towards bridging this scarce skills gap in the South African cybersecurity field.

“It is also a reflection of the growth of equal education and upskilling opportunities for young women in the technology sector.

“As the country transitions to a more digitally empowered economy, we hope that each of the graduates will leverage their skills in innovative ways while empowering their communities,” he said.

Based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the academy fosters conscious-based learning, focuses on technical awareness and education, and also creates social awareness of cyber threats that exist not only in the formal and public sectors but also in the informal and private sectors.

The students that completed their qualifications also received internship letters to start their cyber career at Absa on 1 October 2022.

Wilhelm Krige, Interim Chief Information and Technology Officer at Absa Group said, “We understand that our country’s economic well-being depends on education. It is the foundation for economic efficiency and social cohesion, and through initiatives such as this, Absa has the ability to introduce and invest in industry-led initiatives that can promote cybersecurity careers.”