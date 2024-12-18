Decline in trade as cargo moves freely between Mozambique and SA

Due to the closure of the Lebombo border for several days, there has been a 20% decline in trade compared to 2023.

This aerial view shows trucks in a queue trying to reach the Ressano Garcia border post between Mozambique and South Africa on November 13, 2024. Mozambique’s main border with South Africa was closed again on November 13, 2024 as dozens of protestors blocked trucks and cars following the opposition leader’s call for more demonstrations against results of last month’s vote. Supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane blocked traffic at the Ressano Garcia border where dozens of trucks headed to South Africa were backed up and security forces escorted a few cars across. (Photo by Alfredo ZUNIGA / AFP)

People and products are moving freely between South Africa and Mozambique through the Lebombo border which was closed for several days due to post-election violence.

The border was opened on 13 December 2024, and to date, there has been no disturbance.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Deputy Commissioner, David Chilembe told Update At Noon on SA FM that they will be meeting with the ministers of South Africa and Mozambique on Wednesday to give an update on the current situation.

From the meeting, the BMA will be able to map out their plans for going forward.

ALSO READ: Lebombo border crossing handles holiday rush with ease as backlog of trucks cleared

Trade decline due to Mozambique protest

Due to the closure of the Lebombo border for several days, there has been a 20% decline in trade compared to 2023.

The minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana included the figure in a written parliamentary reply to the leader of Rise Mzansi Songezo Zibi.

EWN reported Godongwana said the full impact of the disruptions has not yet been fully computed.

But the data at his disposal showed a double-digit decline in export declarations.

Future plans

The 20% represents a R4.8 billion “negative variance in customs value and a slight increase in import declarations of 13.1% or 676 declarations”.

Zibi’s question to Godongwana included what future contingencies had been put in place

In reply, he said there were efforts between the two countries to ease the impact like making “alternative arrangements with Eswatini to re-route cargo from South Africa via Eswatini and through the Namaacha border post into Mozambique”.

ALSO READ: Mozambique-Lebombo border closure has so far cost SA companies R5bn – RFA

Decline in movement

Acting Commissioner of BMA Jane Thupana said they have noticed a 50% decline in travellers’ movement this year, compared to 2023.

“The processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrests on the Mozambican side have subsided.”

On the day, cargo movement was suspended, Thupana urged trucking companies that have facilities in Komatipoort to divert their trucks to the deports.

NOW READ: Analyst calls SA to action on Mozambique stability amid Lebombo border closure