Analyst calls SA to action on Mozambique stability amid Lebombo border closure

There are growing fears that political violence and instability in Mozambique could affect South Africa.

There have been sporadic protests and violence in Mozambique since the announcement of the recent election results. Picture: iStock

Political analyst Sanet Solomon, from the University of South Africa (Unisa), says it is in the best interest of South Africa to ensure that there is peace and stability in Mozambique and surrounding countries.

This comes after the Border Management Authority of South Africa (BMA) announced the closure of the Lebombo border between South Africa and Mozambique on Tuesday.

The border was closed after a group of protestors in Mozambique burnt down the immigration and customs office of the Mozambican side of the border post.

There have been sporadic protests and violence in Mozambique since the announcement of the recent election results. Protestors in Mozambique are accusing Frelimo, a party that has been in power since 1975, of fraud and election rigging.

Solomon spoke to The Citizen on Wednesday after the announcement of the border closure.

“It’s important for South Africa to continue working with its neighbours to ensure regional stability as instability in one state can spill over into another. Consequently, this can go on to cause instability elsewhere,” Solomon said.

Solomon calls for action over SA’s quiet diplomacy

Over the years, South Africa has been an advocate of quiet diplomacy which basically entails allowing states to resolve their internal challenges.

However, Solomon says this approach does not yield the desired results sometimes.

“There have been other instances where South Africa’s commitment to human rights and humanness should have been directed towards the citizens of countries instead of just governments.

I would like to believe that Zimbabwe is a great example of that.”

Solomon said the consequences of South Africa’s silent diplomacy in Zimbabwe can still be felt to this day.

“We, as a country, opted to focus on our political allegiance and loyalty.

The consequences of this are still visible today.”

BMA ensures protest does not spill over

Border Management Commissioner (BMA) Micheal Masiapato told the SABC on Wednesday that the Lebombo border was closed to protect South Africa from the protests.

“We’re putting measures into place to protect our infrastructure and to ensure that the protest does not spill to the South African side,” he said.

He said cars and trucks making their way to the border had to be diverted to another border that South Africa shares with Mozambique.

“In terms of small vehicles, we also guided some people not to come into the port. For safety reasons, we have ensured that the port is cleared from any travellers.”

According to reports around 18 people have died since the unrest in Mozambique started.

However, the BMA confirmed that its staff has not been harmed.

