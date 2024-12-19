Former liberation movements struggling to retain power, experts say

As former liberation movements lose influence, experts highlight corruption and governance failures in Mozambique and South Africa as causes of discontent.

Minister Ronald Lamola and Mozambique’s Minister of Interior, Pascoal Ronda following the SA-Mozambique inter-ministerial meeting. Picture: Facebook/Department of International Relations and Cooperation, SA

Former liberation movements losing grip on power has become a trend in southern Africa, experts warn, as South African and Mozambican officials meet to discuss the impact of the ongoing strife in the latter country.

After the meeting in Mpumalanga, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and Mozambican Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda issued a joint statement on a range of measures agreed to, including:

Enhancing channels for frequent and continuous engagements at diplomatic level to mitigate against disruptions to trade and supply chains; and

Identifying alternative routes to limit the impact of economic disruptions.

“The meeting highlighted that the disruptions have had a significant negative impact on the economies of both countries – affecting the free movement of people and goods between our two countries.”

“Many companies have suffered losses as result of the disruption in trade.

“There is a great danger of food and energy insecurity if the situation persists,” the statement said.

Experts agreed that the situation in Mozambique mirrored a trend in Africa in which former liberation movements were gradually losing the grip on power.

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Willem Els, who described Mozambique as being “on a knife edge”, said yesterday people’s dissatisfaction with the ruling Frelimo’s record of governance was “the underlying cause of the current situation”.

“Frelimo has, for decades, failed to deliver services to the people of Mozambique.

“The challenge is when former liberation movements come to power there is euphoria, with everybody riding on the hype and the wave of the struggle.

“But lack of competence and capacity to deliver services to citizens have remained an issue.

“After a while – especially when the younger generation come through – people cannot take it any more,” Els said.

He said the challenge in Mozambique and in many African countries was “endemic corruption in governments which come to power to look after cronies, and systemic exploitation of state resources”.

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said “Mozambique is the barometer for how power dynamics in the region are changing.

“This is a period of chaos in which former liberation movements are losing popularity.

“Frustration with the ruling party’s grip on the state apparatus has piled up among the populace, demanding more democratic space, accountable government and better prospects for the future.

“Electoral authorities should publish the disaggregated results of the election by polling stations.

“Such steps could be a goodwill measure by electoral institutions to allow observers to check the veracity of fraud allegations surrounding the tabulation process.”

Political analyst Sandile Swana said people in Africa are unhappy about governance by liberation movements and blamed US-sponsored insurgents operating on the continent – driven by economic interests.

“The discovery of natural resources in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado has contributed to tensions, often sponsored by the West.

“Sponsors of terrorism in Africa are usually Americans.

“They are usually involved where there are insurgents,” he said.

Swana blamed former liberation movements for governance decline.

“If we look at the gross domestic product growth and unemployment levels over a period of 30 to 50 years and recent poll results in SA Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, these show liberation movements have failed.”

