Experts warn porous borders and corruption remain the weak link.

Government has published regulations to implement and enforce a track-and-trace system for products most vulnerable to illicit trade, marking a significant step in the fight against South Africa’s underground economy.

Illicit trade in tobacco, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, food and consumer goods costs South Africa an estimated R100 billion a year, while counterfeit and substandard medicines are linked to more than 100 000 deaths annually across Africa.

For decades, consumer protection has relied largely on product labelling and an outdated excise diamond stamp for cigarettes.

The new regulations lay the groundwork for robust product traceability, making it harder for illicit goods to enter the South African market and easier for authorities to identify and intercept them.

Not playing by any rules

Jarred West, intellectual property attorney and partner at Spoor & Fisher, says it is not realistic to expect that the illicit trade in cigarettes, for example, will end if there are traceability aspects on a packet of cigarettes.

At the very least it offers another audit trail for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

But as West points out: “It all comes with additional costs for the legal players.

“Each code that is printed on the packaging is an additional cost for the manufacturer.”

Illicit players do not play by the rules. Why would they invest in something that will cost them more (ending up in the tax net). It will make it easier to identify an illicit product, not that this is difficult at the moment, but it’s just an additional burden and cost on the legitimate players.

West adds that SA’s ports are porous and corrupt. Unless they become less porous and an importer can’t pay a custom official R5 000 to release its container, a track-and-trace system will not be enough.

Most of the counterfeit or illicit products are not manufactured in SA. “We are a country of importation with a lot of the products coming from China, Turkey and Dubai.”

Border smuggling

The regulations, published by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, focus on goods associated with border smuggling and consumer harm. Each unit must have a machine-readable code.

This code acts as a “digital barcode passport”, linking the item to its origin and ownership.

Producers and importers must register each code and its associated details (including origin, dates and importer) with the National Consumer Council (NCC). This will create a digital registry that enables instant verification and identification of any gaps or invalid codes.

The regulations provide for the establishment of a national track-and-trace digital space (repository) where data is stored, managed, and retrieved.

The regulations authorise the NCC to designate independent repository operators to establish, operate, or maintain repository systems on its behalf. These operators perform technical and administrative functions only and act under the control and supervision of the NCC.

West gives an example of a container of footwear that was highjacked in Durban.

The police found the product in a warehouse in Musina. The owner (a German manufacturer) knew the number of the container and the sequential serial number of each of the items in the container.

In terms of counterfeit products, many do not have sequential serial numbers or QR codes simply because it is too expensive.

Must-be-traceable goods

The categories of goods that will require traceability:

Food and foodstuffs intended for human consumption;

Clothing, textiles, footwear and leather products, including imported apparel, safety footwear, leather goods, textile products, fashion accessories and personal protective equipment;

Cannabis and cannabis products;

Tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and related products;

E-cigarettes and vaping devices, including vaping kits;

Alcoholic beverages;

Pharmaceuticals and medical products, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines;

Electrical and electronic appliances; and

Any additional category of goods designated by the minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The technology is available, says West, but it will not come cheap.

“Make no mistake, it is a significant investment, and, in the end, those costs will be built into the price of the product.”

The regulations give NCC inspectors sweeping powers to inspect, seize and detain non-compliant goods, but enforcement remains a weak spot.

The National Anti-Counterfeiting and Illicit Goods Unit is still finding its feet, with provincial capacity uneven and some regions yet to participate.

Public comment on the draft regulations closes on 11 December.

West predicts that illicit traders will push back hard against any system designed to expose products moving under the radar.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.