Overall the frequency of sexual activity among young British people has dropped among those under 45, falling to about twice a month compared with four times a month in 1990

Young people in Britain are less likely to be having sex than in the past, but many of them are sending or receiving sexual images and consuming pornography, a new study says.

“Sexual behaviour in Britain has shifted markedly since 1990, including a recent decline in sexual experience among young people,” said the study by the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal) published Tuesday in The Lancet.

“Sexual lifestyles now commonly incorporate online behaviours such as sexting and pornography, especially for young people.”

Overall the frequency of sexual activity has dropped among those under 45, falling to about twice a month compared with four times a month in 1990.

It was the fourth such study by Natsal, which has carried out such reviews periodically since 1990, and is based on responses from 6,719 people, aged 16 to 59.

Among 16 to 24-year-olds the number of young people who said they had never had sex has risen to one in three, compared with one in five in 2010.

The study, conducted between 2022 and 2024, noted that similar trends have been seen in other industrialised countries.

It was also the first Natsal survey to ask about online sexual habits.

Nearly half of 16 to 24-year-olds said they had sent or received sexual images on their phone during the previous year (47.1 percent of young women and 43.5 percent of young men), a practice which is less common among older age groups.

The consumption of pornography was widespread among people under 35, with around half of young women reporting having viewed it, compared with nearly nine in 10 young men.

The researchers found “widespread engagement with pornography and sexting across age groups and genders”, something seen in other countries.

“Together with declines in in-person sex, this might signal a shift away from partnered physical intimacy, towards more solo and online sexual behaviour.”

The study also noted “increased diversity in the gender of partners” across all age groups.

“Sexual behaviour is a fundamental part of the human experience and changes in tandem with wider social changes,” the study said.

It stressed such societal changes “carry significant implications for sexual and mental health and public health practice”.