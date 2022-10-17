Dis-Chem’s ‘no whites’ rule: Even black SA not sure how to feel

Hein Kaiser

Dis-Chem will feel the pain of the damage to its reputation for some time to come.

The wage of sin is Google, as every story written and every comment about the company keeps its online footprint forever.

Within hours of the Dis-Chem internal memorandum detailing its no-white policy being leaked, online behaviour switched to suggest a boycott.

Toeing the Google line

Searches for Dis-Chem relative to its employment policy skyrocketed over the weekend, said digital marketing practitioner Michele Venter of Bold Online.

Venter said: “Consumers voted with their mouses and searches for competitive brands like Clicks saw a massive, immediate spike. Especially for the term ‘Clicks near me’, and this indicates that the public are looking for alternatives to shopping at Dis-Chem.”

And it was an immediate response, she added.

Twitter weighs in

On Monday morning, Dis-Chem remained a trending Twitter topic in South Africa. Everyone weighed in.

Can Black pple stop applauding Dischem's celebration of Blacks. Read the memo correctly, you will realise Dischem has gravely insulted Blacks by perceiving them as circumstantial prospects. You are not prompted on merit but rather aesthetic appeal..like Xmas stocking fillers! pic.twitter.com/5kbTJKpJwi— Ssandrita M (@MahadeoSeems) October 15, 2022

South African YouTuber Sihle Ngobese, also known as Big Daddy Liberty said on Twitter: “I’m promoting you because you have the right skin colour needed to help me avoid a fine”.

“That’s what Dis-chem essentially told its employees to appease racist politicians and woke political elites. This is a sick society… and some of you are desperate to normalize it”, Ngobese added.

“Our society has been so abused and brainwashed by the racialism of today’s political elites and our history’s racism.

“Ordinarily sane people will defend Dis-Chem-type racism because they’ve been dribbled into thinking it is ‘redress’. Racial bean-counting and quotas are racism! [sic]”.

Thousands of Tweets echoed Ngobese’s sentiments.

Another read: “They are actually saying “I am promoting you because you are not good enough to do the job”

Another said: “Hi Dis-Chem, since you’re so averse to white people, please be reassured that I’ll do all my shopping elsewhere going forward”.

“And shall strongly encourage all I meet to do the same. Thanks [sic]”, the user concluded.

Remember Afrikaners boycotting DStv, Spur, Uber et al.?



I distinctly remember them boycotting to “bring Spur to its knees,” but instead those hardest hit by the boycott were franchise owners in predominantly white, Afrikaans areas????



Surely #Dischem in PTA will suffer greatly???? pic.twitter.com/CIUjMPgMTF— Former Kleva Black???????? ???????? (@SneKhumaloSA) October 16, 2022

There has been some support for Dis-Chem’s position.

A tweet read: “Even if Dis-Chem can do a skills audit, most whites don’t have relevant qualifications and are not hired on merit. Their rant is purely about a privilege that has been rattled.”

Attorney Ottilia Anna MaSibanda, whose profile jokingly suggests that she is the author of the next Steve Hofmeyer book, A Zulu Owns My Stoep, tweeted about the debacle: “Justice & equity only feel like oppression to those whose privilege came from oppressing others.”

Venter said that accusations of all kinds of racism continue to stream in far and wide, and from all racial groups.

She said: “It will take a very long time, if at all, for Dis-Chem’s reputation to recover. Especially online.”

Consumers are already giving bad online reviews to the group. When googling the brand now, negative news dominates the search terms and appear at the top of the search page.

“That cannot be a good outcome for any brand.”

Dividing SA

Dis-Chem chief executive Ivan Saltzman’s letter has done the job of dividing South Africans successfully.

AfriForum boss Kallie Kriel tweeted over the weekend that Saltzman should be the first to give himself the boot as he implements the company’s policy.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba called Dis-Chem’s ideology downright racist.

The reaction to the Dischem letter saga is another confirmation that white people really don't want equality with blacks. They believe that one side should take all.



So, what are the Africans going to do about this?— Sizwe SikaМusi KaMhlanga (@SizweLo) October 15, 2022

According to the Jewish Board, the negativity has also spilt over to the Jewish community.

It tweeted with concern: “The Dis-chem letter has elicited high emotions”.

The Jewish Board added: “Sadly, this has resulted in blatant aggression towards Jewish South Africans. We condemn these vile comments in the strongest terms”.

Dis-Chem told trade union Solidarity, which first leaked the letter over the weekend, that it had retracted the letter.

But in media reports, the company said it stood by its statement.