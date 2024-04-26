Chiefs’ Solomons says players are not trying to undermine Johnson

'People are saying we are coaches, but we are trying to help,' said the Chiefs wing back.

Kaizer Chiefs wing back Dillan Solomons insists players shouting advice to their teammates from the bench are just showing passion, and are not trying to undermine Amakhosi head coach Cavin Johnson.

Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was in the headlines after the Soweto derby when he was captured caught up in an argument with Johnson during the 3-2 loss to Orlando Pirates earlier this year.

Solomons, meanwhile has also been seen expressing his opinion from the dugout when he has not been playing, with Chiefs in the midst of a dismal 2024, that has seen them win just once and score just three goals in nine matches in all competitions.

“It is football, it is passion, players on the bench want to give information,” said Solomons this week at Chiefs training.

“People are saying we are coaches, but we are trying to help. If you are not trying to help, what is the use? You can’t just sit on the bench and be quiet, I am someone who is very vocal.

“The confidence in the coach is always there, it might not look like it but we know what the coach wants. There are just small things we need to fix and hopefully it will come off this weekend.”

Annus horribilis

Chiefs are having another poor season in the Premier Soccer League, heading for a ninth successive campaign without any silverware and currently sitting in tenth place in the DStv Premiership.

They badly need to start winning matches if they are to even qualify for next season’s MTN8, starting with their league game at home to SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs have lost their last three league games but can draw hope from the fact that SuperSport are also having a dreadful 2024 up to now. Gavin Hunt’s side have not won any of their last nine league matches, putting a serious dent in their bid to qualify for continental football next season.

“They are in a similar situation,” said Solomons.

“They are just higher on the log, they did their work earlier in the the league. For us it is to try and win, we don’t want to focus too much on what they are going to bring … hopefully we can come out on top.”