Hollywoodbets Durban July’s economic boost to KZN

The Hollywoodbets Durban July event has had a huge economic impact on KZN

It is time for the Hollywoodbets Durban July’s economic boost for the city of eThekwini, in KwaZulu-Natal(KZN), when the horse race of the year takes place on the first Saturday of July.

The event attracts thousands of visitors with plenty of money to spend in the city that has faced quite a few headwinds over the past few years.

Last year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July contributed to the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector with an event that was packed to capacity to see jockey Kabelo Matsunyane, riding Winchester Mansion, score the biggest trump of his career when he was crowned the winner.

The Greyville Racecourse was packed to capacity with more than 50,000 spectators at Africa’s biggest horseracing event. Then-mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said afterwards that projections indicate 1 500 jobs were created through the event which was expected to contribute about R130 million to the municipality.

Jobs and money

Direct spend from the event was expected to reach R65 million, with hotel occupancy at an expected 75%, although the industry reported reaching over 85% occupancy rates. Kaunda said the major boost to the local economy, which eventually ended up being R431 million, was welcomed.

“Businesses across various sectors, including the informal economy, experienced a boost as there was direct spend from this sector. Businesses that gained this weekend were fashion and textile, transport, hair and beauty and fast food takeaways,” said Kaunda.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is a major event on the KZN calendar and a drawcard that brings people from across South Africa and beyond to Durban. It is one of many events which has had a huge economic impact on the city. It has also helped to sustain the province’s tourism industry.

Warming up for the Durban July last week

This year Durban expects about 55,000 visitors to the Greyville Racecourse in Durban where the theme for the day will be Ride the Wave. The first race took place in 1897 and the honour roll includes some of South Africa’s most famous thoroughbreds, including Pocket Power, Big City Life and El Picha.

According to Hollywoodbets, fashion models and thoroughbred horses were on show at the official Hollywoodbets Durban July Gallops last Thursday morning as racegoers were given a sneak preview of the protagonists for the main race as well as some of the glamorous designs that will be seen on 6 July.

Eleven of the 20 horses, including two reserves, that make up the final field for the seventh race at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, were put through their paces on the city track where they will battle for glory. The remaining nine, the Gauteng contingent, had their gallops recorded and shown on the big screen.

It was a last chance for the big crowd, who were treated to a surprisingly warm Durban winter morning, to assess and analyse the competition and debate who is going to be crowned as the 2024 champion.

While the jockeys were guiding their charges down the final straight, a selection of models were showing off the designs from some of the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars Collection and the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award.

For the fashionistas

For the fashionistas, the Gallops is also a sneak preview of Friday’s Gateway Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Show at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping. This showcase will allow KZN’s fashion industry to see some of the spectacular designs that will be on show on 6 July.

In the highlight of the local fashion year, all ten finalists in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by Durban Fashion Fair will present their interpretations of the Ride the Wave theme, alongside designs from the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars Collection and the Invited Designer Showcase.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay tuned to The Citizen for regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the event.