Two labourers deceased after Phoenix structural collapse

Provincial authorities confirmed the two construction workers were killed after a retaining wall collapsed at a property in Canehaven Drive.

Two men have died after being trapped under a structural collapse in Phoenix.

Sections of an incomplete home renovation in Canehaven Drive are believed to have given way at roughly 11am this morning.

First responders reported that the men could not initially be removed from the rubble, as they had been pinned against a permanent structure.

Phoenix construction collapse

Reaction Unit South Africa’s Prem Balram was on scene and confirmed to The Citizen that paramedics declared the labourers dead shortly after their initial assessments.

Reportedly Mozambican nationals, the men were allegedly digging a trench to redirect a drainage system as part of a home renovation project.

As of 1pm, the bodies of the men were still being dug out of the rubble.

“We received a report about an unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of two Mozambican nationals. Unfortunately, the retaining wall collapsed, killing them,” said Kwazulu-Natal spokesperson Ndabazinhle Sibiya.

“We will be consulting other role players such as the eThekwini municipality as well as the National Home Builders Registration Council to check if all procedures were followed and to check whether there was an adherence to the Housing Consumer Protection Measures Act,” Sibiya added.

Building regulations

The National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act states that residents must gain prior approval in writing from a local authority before erecting, altering or modifying any building.

Boundary walls and fences over 1.8 metres tall are considered permanent structures, and need to be approved by the authorities, state Jukka.

Structures that do not comply with the Act are deemed dangerous and are considered illegal.

Homes that require rewiring or those being fitted with stoves and ovens also require compliance assessments.

Failure to adhere to the Act and accompanying regulations is dangerous and leaves builders subject to penalties.

