Business August 30, 2023 | 2:48 pm

Home » Business

Ina Opperman

By Ina Opperman

Business Journalist

3 minute read

30 Aug 2023

02:48 pm

Economic outlook positive for jobs, inflation, interest rates

By Ina Opperman - Business Journalist

Is it all gloom and doom for the macro-economic future of South Africa or is there reason to be positive about the future?

economic outlook

Image: iStock

The latest economic outlook seems to be positive for jobs, inflation and interest rates in a time where consumers have become used to declining household income and frequent rolling blackouts.

According to the latest PwC Economic Outlook Report for 2023, there is some good macro-economic news, such as growing employment despite rolling blackouts, the fact interest rates have probably peaked, a slower decline in salaries and wages and lower inflation.

Data from Statistics SA indicates salaries and wages from formal and informal employment accounted for 53% of household income in South Africa last year, while 23% of income came from government grants, including child and disability grants.

Slow growth in salaries and wages, as well as limited government funds to increase grant payments, resulted in household expenditure increasing by only 2.5% in 2022, while it increased by just 0.7% in the first quarter compared to a year ago.

ALSO READ: IMF has some hope for SA economic growth

More solar, more jobs

PwC expects solar power investment to reduce load shedding and increase employment growth in 2024 and said the strong increase in jobs over the past year is encouraging and reflects a growing resilience on the part of private businesses against the negative impacts of electricity outages.

The decline in the inflation rate is also good news, and PwC said it believes the repo rate has likely peaked alongside the decline in consumer price inflation. The next step in the interest rate cycle will most likely be a reduction in the repo rate as inflation decreases further.

With the Reserve Bank expecting inflation falling to an average of 5.0% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025, PwC expect there will be room to start cutting rates around the middle of next year pending if inflation does not increase again.

PwC does not expect interest rates to return to the low levels observed in 2020, given the increase of 475 basis points over the course of nearly two years, but said instead two percentage points could likely be shaved off towards the end of 2025.

Based on current forecasts, PwC expects the repo rate will be around 6.25% at the end of 2025, with headline consumer price inflation of approximately 4.5% bringing the repo rate back to pre-pandemic levels and support household spending.

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe