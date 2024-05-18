Rugby

18 May 2024

URC result: Cardiff overpower 14-man Sharks

The Sharks were without their first-choice players due to their Challenge Cup Final against Gloucester in London next weekend.

Sharks

The Sharks who were down to 14-man were outplayed by Cardiff in their URC clash on Saturday at Kings Park. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Cardiff were clinical in demolishing a second-string Sharks side in the Vodacom URC match at Kings Park on Saturday.

An early red card shown to Sharks flanker Tino Mavesere opened the floodgates for Cardiff, who ran away 36-14 winners.

No 8 Alun Lawrence crashed over for Cardiff’s first try before the Sharks’ Mavesere was sent off for a high tackle.

Making numerical advantage count

Cardiff capitalised on their numerical advantage, scoring three more tries courtesy of flanker Ben Donnell, inside centre Willis Halaholo and flanker James Botham, while outside centre Diego Appolis crossed the whitewash for the Sharks, who trailed 26-7 at the break.

An underwhelming second half began with a try from Cardiff replacement Mason Grady, before Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch scored a sleek solo try to cap a very disappointing night for the hosts.

The Sharks are next in action against Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final on Friday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

