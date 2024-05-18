URC result: Libbok steers Stormers through Galway gale

The fifth-placed Stormers have now put a five-point gap between themselves and the chasing pack going into the final round of the URC.

Mannie Libbok scored two second half penalties to help the Stormers get an important victory over Connacht in the URC on Saturday in Galway. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok slotted two crucial second-half penalties to help the Stormers claim a vital victory over Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

Two penalties from Libbok, who also set up the Stormers’ only try of the match, saw John Dobson’s side claim a hard-fought 16-12 win, after trailing 7-3 at the break.

The win sees the Stormers close the gap on fourth-placed Leinster to four points, although the Irish side can seal a top-four finish against Ulster later on Saturday night.

More importantly, the fifth-placed Stormers have now put a five-point gap between themselves and the chasing pack going into the final round of the URC, with the next four teams all tied on 49 points.

Hard-fought victory

It ended up being more of a gritty win for the visitors than a pretty one, as they twice had to come from behind against a determined Connacht side.

Showcasing his big-game, big-moment mentality, Libbok slotted three penalties and put Angelo Davids over for a second-half try, adding a conversion for a haul of 11 points.

A fast-paced and frenetic game was filled with plenty of opportunities for both teams, but it took until Libbok slotted his first penalty in the 23rd minute to open the scoring.

Connacht hit back just before the break when scrumhalf Caolin Blade reached over and the hosts saw off a maul just before the break to take a narrow lead into half time.

A moment of magic, created from a pop pass from Warrick Gelant to put Libbok into space, saw the Stormers flyhalf go on a mazy run, before spreading the ball wide for Davids to score, after the winger had a try chalked off in the first half.

Not going down without a fight

In a do-or-die game for the Irish side, Connacht did not go down without a fight and hit back through tighthead prop Jack Aungier.

However, immense defending and excellent game management from the Stormers helped the away side see the game out, after Libbok held his cool to slot successive penalties going into the closing stages of the match.

The Stormers will take on the ninth-placed Lions – who kept their URC hopes alive by beating Glasgow Warriors – in the final round in Cape Town.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.