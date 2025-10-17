Eskom board shake-up: Meet the new faces

The Cabinet welcomed Eskom’s return to profitability, emphasising that the leadership appointed to steer the utility is delivering results.

South Africa’s Cabinet has announced changes to Eskom’s board, with some members being retained and others replaced with new faces.

Eskom’s board changes were announced on Thursday, following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. The board being changed was approved in 2022, which marks the end of their three-year term.

Eskom leadership is indeed working

The Cabinet welcomed Eskom’s return to profitability, emphasising that the leadership appointed to steer the utility is delivering results.

“Cabinet welcomed Eskom’s return to profitability after the entity reported a R16 billion profit after tax for the financial year ending March 2025, which is a bold statement about the progress of Eskom’s turnaround,” read cabinet’s statement.

“The turnaround of Eskom indicates the impact of Operation Vulindlela structural reforms programme and the firm leadership by the Board led by Eskom Chairman, Mteto Nyati; and the competent executive management team led by Group CEO Dan Marokane and the political Leadership oversight role of the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.”

Nyati stays as Eskom chair

Nyati is one of the members who were retained as his term has not expired. He was appointed to the board after the 2022 Cabinet approval.

The new faces that will be welcomed on the board are Bajabulile Tshabalala, Tshokolo Nchocho, Vuyo Peach, Sharmila Govind, Kgaugelo Chiloane, Dimakatso Mashoga, and Andrew Barendse.

The new members hold extensive leadership experience. Tshabalala is a former senior vice-president at the African Development Bank. Nchocho served as CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Load reduction to come to an end

Cabinet highlighted that the country has not experienced load shedding for more than 150 consecutive days. It said this is a clear indication that the country’s electricity supply is stabilising.

“Eskom is now prioritising the elimination of load reduction in the next 12 to 18 months. Load reduction is currently implemented to safeguard critical infrastructure in areas affected by high energy losses and illegal connections.”

Apart from Nyati, members who have been retained are Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, and Tsakani Mthombeni.

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

