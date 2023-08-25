eThekwini municipality to demolish CBD building for R28m

eThekwini municipality fast-tracks China Emporium building demolition due to safety concerns and legal breach.

The China Emporium building has become an eyesore and a public safety hazard since being damaged by a fire last year. Image: Supplied / Moneyweb

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality’s executive committee (exco) has voted to expedite the demolition of the fire-damaged China Emporium building located west of Durban’s central business district (CBD), deemed a public safety hazard.

Bringing the building down will reportedly cost the municipality R28 million. It said it will recover the cost from building owners Zoloscore Investments.

According to the municipality, the millions will cover the demolition, rubble clearing, cleaning the property and securing the site afterwards.

ALSO READ: Bree Street businesses struggle to adapt to ‘new normal’ weeks after explosion

The city confirmed this week that it plans to go ahead with the demolition, noting that doing so will avoid, among other challenges, the risk of structural collapse, illegal dumping and unsanctioned public use of the building.

The exact date of the demolition is unclear, but municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana told Moneyweb in an emailed response to questions that it can only take place after supply chain management processes have been concluded. Sisilana noted that completing this process is a priority.

Long time coming

According to the municipality, the building’s fate was sealed following a report by structural engineers that recommended it be brought to the ground after being severely damaged in a fire that broke out in January 2022.

Following the owners’ non-compliance, a court order was handed down in favour of the municipality in the Durban High Court in September. The owners were instructed to demolish the building within six months of the order being issued.

“This was not done, and as such, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd is technically in breach of the court order which empowers the municipality to demolish the building and recover the costs from the building owner. This means the municipality equally has a legal obligation to act,” the local government said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Bree Street repairs: ‘It’s too early to tell’ says City of Joburg

The city noted that all attempts to engage with the owners of the building failed to bear fruit, forcing its hand to go ahead with the demolition.

“The building’s demolition is a necessary step towards preserving the integrity of the city’s urban fabric and ensuring a secure environment for its residents.”

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda echoed these sentiments, noting the municipality’s efforts to reduce the cost of the demolition by using mechanisms in the city’s supply management.

Kaunda is cited in the statement as supporting the hurried demolition of the building, acknowledging “the pivotal role the removal of the damaged building plays in facilitating a major R130 million investment in the M4 outbound carriage”.

ALSO READ: Can Bree Street businesses claim from insurance?

Sisilana did not share much detail on how the building’s demolition relates to the M4 route and what will happen to the land it currently stands on, she did tell Moneyweb the metropolitan route could be up for an upgrade soon, which is why the city is prioritising getting rid of the eyesore.

“However, it is premature at this stage. We will release detailed plans of the project once all processes have been concluded … The main priority at the present moment is the demolishing of the building.”

Zoloscore Investments could not be reached for comment.

This article is republished from Moneyweb n under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.