First branded Walmart stores coming to SA

Walmart plans to support local businesses and help local communities with food security and disaster relief.

Walmart plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa later this year, which it said will make high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible for more customers.

Kath McLay, president and CEO of Walmart International, says the step to open the branded stores follows Walmart’s first Growth Summit in April. The summit featured suppliers from 12 countries across Africa with innovations and products made, grown or assembled in Africa and resulted in the recruitment of small and medium-sized Africa-based suppliers.

“Walmart’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology. It will also offer a variety of locally sourced products and by partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

McLay says customers will be able to shop for affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items, including global brands, in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles and “Walmart’s friendly service”.

With sites already in development, these new stores are to open before the end of the year. Official opening dates will be announced in October. The company says it will share further details about store locations, hiring and community initiatives in the coming months. Customers can also look forward to “digital capabilities” to enhance their shopping journey.

Walmart’s many plans for its South African stores

“We are thrilled to begin this journey introducing the Walmart brand to South African associates, customers and communities. By listening and working together, we aim to build lasting relationships and deliver a delightful shopping experience that reflects the needs and aspirations of South Africans,” Miles van Rensburg, president and CEO of Massmart, says.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional in-store experience at every customer touchpoint, from a warm welcome upon entering the store, to helpful assistance in the aisles and friendly, efficient checkout.”

Van Rensburg says around the world Walmart and the Walmart Foundation also bring their business strengths and philanthropy together to do something positive for local communities. “The work includes support for creating economic mobility, building sustainable supply chains for people and the planet and investing in resilient local communities.”

What does Walmart plan for South Africa? Van Rensburg says Walmart will invest in food security, disaster relief and support for local entrepreneurs.

“The company plans to continue to invest in local workforce opportunities, community outreach and sustainability initiatives from the outset helping foster economic growth and supporting local causes in the regions it will serve.”