SA Human Rights Commission investigating FlySafair incident

SABC brand manager Nobuntu Mkhize is accused of attacking a cabin crew member and defaming her.

Nobuntu Mkhize and her boyfriend before boarding the flight from Durban to Cape Town. (Nobs Mkhize/Facebook)

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it has received complaints regarding the incident of a woman caught on camera causing a disturbance and making racist comments on a FlySafair flight.

SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize was filmed causing a disturbance by hurling racist comments and verbally and physically attacking cabin crew members on a recent FlySafair flight.

Criminal complaint

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

The air stewardess and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have both filed criminal complaints against Mkhize.

The SAHRC on Thursday said it has also noted the various social media posts related to the alleged racist incident after videos and pictures of the incident went viral.

“While the Commission notes that a criminal complaint has been filed with the South African Police Service, its Western Cape Provincial Office (WCPO) will, in line with its constitutional mandate to promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination and guided by the Commission’s Complaints Handling Procedures, investigate the matter.

Investigations

“We encourage any passengers from the flight to share relevant information with the WCPO to assist in the investigation,” the SAHRC said.

The Citizen has contacted Mkhize for comment, but there was no response.

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen that Mkhize was arrested and charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009 for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service.

“The case was temporarily withdrawn pending further investigation and additional charges.”

SACAA and SABC condemn behaviour

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has warned that unruly behaviour onboard an aircraft will not be tolerated, and contravening the aviation behaviour rules is a punishable offence that can lead to a jail sentence of up to six months.

The SABC condemned the incident, saying it would address the matter through “relevant channels in line with its internal procedures”.

