FNB assigns new CEOs to its retail operations in face of rebrand

Following FNB’s announcement regarding its strategy of change, the bank has changed up its leadership line-up within its retail business sector.

The bank recently appointed Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment in FNB’s retail operations unit, and Sizwe Nxedlana as the CEO of the private segment.

The current CEO of the overall retail segment and FirstRand Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Raj Makanjee, will retain his role until 30 June 2023, at which time he will transition to the dedicated group CDO position.

The new incumbents’ credentials

Lytania is a current member of FNB’s executive committee (EXCO). She has been with FNB for 21 years most recently in the role of Chief Risk Officer. During her time with FNB Lytania has held a number of executive roles, including the CEO of eWallet. Her portfolios have encompassed credit risk, client value propositions, regulatory oversight particularly with regards to conduct and treating customers fairly, pricing and people management.

Sizwe has been with FNB for 14 years. He served as the CEO of FNB Wealth and Investments, and is a member of FNB’s EXCO, currently responsible for driving the investment management and fiduciary capabilities. He is also a member of Raj’s retail segment EXCO in his capacity as deputy CEO of the wealth sub-segment.

Strategy relaunched

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers, said: “Consistent with our efforts to continuously enhance customer value through our platform strategy and advice-driven approach the appointments allow us to effectively respond and provide the right help and services for our customers.

“This strategy was recently enhanced and relaunched to the market along with our refreshed brand. We are thrilled to be able to appoint individuals with many years of experience. Our ability to promote from within demonstrates the quality and depth of our talent.”

