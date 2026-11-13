FNB customers raise alarm over ‘missing money’ and account discrepancies

FNB said the third-party institution submitted reversals for the affected transactions, which the bank confirmed were successfully processed.

First National Bank (FNB) customers have raised concerns over sudden deductions and discrepancies in their bank account balances.

The complaints follow thousands of rands going “missing” from customers’ accounts over the last few days.

It has raised questions about the safety of customers’ funds and the bank’s ability to resolve the reported technical issues.

Banking with FNB for more than 20 years, a customer claims that an amount between R4 000 and R5 000 disappeared from his account without any notification. After approaching the FNB offices, the customer left with no answers on when or if they would be reimbursed for their money.

Customers question missing funds

According to an FNB customer support representative, the bank was experiencing a technical issue resulting in discrepancies in some customers’ account balances.

The representative said the problem was affecting accounts and that the bank’s technical team was investigating.

However, concerns persist, with several affected customers still waiting for their money to be restored.

FNB acknowledges technical issues

The bank has not yet responded to The Citizen‘s request for comment. However, the bank has acknowledged an incident involving duplicate virtual card transactions affecting some customers.

According to ITWeb, the bank attributed the duplicate transactions to a settlement error involving a third-party acquiring bank, without naming it.

FNB said the third-party institution submitted reversals for the affected transactions, which the bank confirmed were successfully processed. It said it had reversed the charges.

The bank added that it was monitoring the process to ensure customers did not suffer financial losses or adverse implications for their credit records.

FNB also apologised to customers affected by the incident.

Customers await resolution

Despite the bank’s assurances that reversals were processed, some customers continue to report outstanding concerns about their account balances.

It remains unclear how many customers are affected and the total value of the transactions involved.