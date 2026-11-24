Plans to invest R2.5bn over the next 18 months to achieve these savings across its 10 African markets

Pan-African bank Absa plans to cut R5 billion from its 2026 cost base over the next three years.

The savings will come from eliminating inefficiencies, cutting a quarter of its 1 000 technology applications and reducing headcount.

This will bring the bank’s cost-to-income ratio – which measures how efficiently a bank turns income into profit – down from almost 54% to below 50%.

CEO Kenny Fihla and the heads of the bank’s divisions presented their plans and earnings guidance at Absa’s first capital markets day in six years.

The event comes as the bank enjoys greater leadership stability, having had six interim or permanent chief executives since former CEO Maria Ramos stepped down in early 2019.

Absa aims to grow revenue to R150 billion by 2029, from almost R116 billion in the 2025 financial year, by diversifying its revenue streams and markets.

This includes transforming its representative office in Nigeria into a merchant bank and opening an office in Angola.

In short, Fihla said the bank aims to grow revenue through “market diversification, building partnerships and structural cost reduction”.

Group financial director Deon Raju said there is significant scope to reduce structural costs across the business, positioning Absa as a “more efficient operation, able to deliver to our clients faster and at a lower cost” from 2029.

The bank plans to spend R2.5 billion over the next 18 months to achieve long-term savings across the 10 African countries in which it has an on-the-ground presence.

Headcount and technology cuts

Raju said employees make up 60% of the bank’s cost base, adding that there is “a people aspect” to the R2.5 billion cost-cutting plan.

However, any headcount reductions would be handled in “the right and appropriate way”.

The bank did not specify which countries would be affected or how many jobs could be cut over the medium term.

Absa also wants to reduce leases, which will incur early exit fees and cut its technology applications by 25% over three years.

Raju explained that the tech applications increased because many businesses “were stitched together over time”.

“Each one of these applications has costs to maintain and upgrade,” he said, adding that reducing the number of applications will involve upfront costs as new technology is scaled up and data is transferred.

Personal banking to increase earnings and reduce costs

Personal banking, which brings in 36% of the group’s earnings, has the highest cost base. The division aims to reduce its cost-to-income ratio from 54.5% to 50% over the medium term.

It also wants to grow non-interest revenue through fees and value-added services, an area in which it said it underperforms its peers.

The division is led by Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, who has 15 years of experience in fintech. He outlined plans to improve the services available through Absa’s app, with many currently accessible only through the bank’s website or call centre.

Lopokoiyit said the division has 15 million active customers, but only 10 million actively use its digital platforms. Increasing digital engagement is a key priority.

The bank also wants to grow its insurance revenue, as it remains under-represented in the funeral insurance market.

Lopokoiyit said there are many opportunities to extend product sales to existing customers.

For example, “we insure less than half of the vehicles we sell today, because our processes are just disconnected”.

Only 40% of personal banking customers engage value-added services, which it sees as low-hanging fruit for growth.

Business and corporate banking growth

In its business banking division, which contributes 18% of group earnings, Absa wants to attract more small-business and enterprise customers, segments in which it has been under-represented.

It also plans to partner with another provider to offer unsecured lending to small businesses.

The bank will continue investing in agricultural businesses, where it is a market leader, while seeking to extend its business banking services to secondary agricultural businesses.

In growing revenue, it will expand its corporate and investment banking operations and make it easier for clients to conduct business across the continent.

For example, a client operating in Kenya and looking to expand into Uganda should have a more integrated experience, with Absa functioning as one bank rather than 10 separate banks across 10 countries, it said.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.